Watch The Rock’s response to Tom Brady’s sleepwear video

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

While Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson has no problem labeling Tom Brady as “excellence personified” on the football field, he’s apparently not sold on TB12’s acting chops.

After Brady recently posted a video telling the former pro wrestler and actor about the newly released “performance sleepwear,” The Rock responded with a video of his own. Instead of going with the straightforward, buddy-buddy approach (as is often the case between celebrities), The Rock took issue with Brady’s video in a (playful) roast:

The Rock did offer that he would give Brady’s recovery sleepwear a chance, though he noted it differs from his usual style (sleeping naked).

Advertisement

In the end, The Rock offered his congratulations on a successful product launch, while also offering luck to Brady and the Patriots in the playoffs. He closed with a reminder to “leave the acting to me,” before plugging the release date of his latest film, “Baywatch“.