A New York sports writer looks back on writing ‘Patriots will regret hiring Belichick’

"It was my version of Pete Carroll throwing the ball at the goal line."

Patriots coach Bill Belichick during press conference at Foxboro Stadium in 2000.
Patriots coach Bill Belichick during press conference at Foxboro Stadium in 2000. –Via The Boston Globe
By
12:21 PM

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

On January 28, 2000, as the sports world perused newspapers discussing the Patriots’ introductory press conference for Bill Belichick, a particularly forceful headline appeared alongside many of those news stories. Given that it was attached to the byline of nationally syndicated columnist Ian O’Connor, the headline ended up in numerous newspapers all over the United States that day. It read:

A headline from a column written on January 28, 2000, the day after the Patriots hired Bill Belichick. —Screenshot via The Journal News

The content of the article reflected the stark picture painted in its headline. O’Connor stated that, “Bob Kraft’s wildest gamble has nothing to do with ends and safeties, and everything to do with the middle-aged mess he hired to coach them.”

Advertisement

To the modern viewer, this looks ludicrous. It reads like the “Dewey defeats Truman” of sports headlines. Naturally, it’s easy to hold this view in 2017, where we know Belichick as a four-time Super Bowl champion and arguably the greatest coach in football history. Yet while it’s easily forgotten, doubting the hire of Bill Belichick was actually a perfectly legitimate position once upon a time. Coming off his 36-44 Cleveland tenure and an acrimonious departure from the Jets, Belichick was far from a sure thing.

But what does O’Connor think about his pointed article after 17 years? He was recently gracious enough to respond to a few questions about the particular January column from 2000. His answers were fascinating:

As a columnist, there are bound to be moments like this, where in retrospect you might want to have one back. Have there been other notable examples like this one that you can think of?

Ian O’Connor: Sure. I thought it was a bad idea when the Yankees replaced Buck Showalter after the ’95 season. Brian Cashman agreed with me at the time, but he was an assistant GM who was overruled. Joe Torre was a thrice-fired manager who had never won a playoff series, and Showalter had done a very good job rebuilding a wreck of a franchise. So given that I thought Torre and Belichick were mistakes waiting to happen, the Yankees and Patriots would be down eight combined championships today had they shared my viewpoint. But who’s counting?

Advertisement

I’ve asked other writers about what they remember from their columns the day after Belichick was hired, and many of them don’t remember too much. Do you remember what your thoughts were from that period? Is there anything specific that led you to your mindset in the piece?

IC: The Jets fiasco really inspired it. Given his four losing seasons out of five in Cleveland, and the fact he was fired on relationships there as much as he was on results, and the fact he’d just executed the most bizarre escape from New York of all time, I didn’t think he had the human relations skills to lead an organization. I’ve never been more wrong. I don’t recall mine being a wildly unpopular opinion at the time in Boston, New York, or even in the league offices, where some were advising Robert Kraft not to hire him. People in the Giants organization who adored Bill as an assistant also thought he would fail in New England. But I’ve pieced together thousands of columns over 30 years, and in terms of expressed opinion/prediction versus ultimate outcome, that’s probably the worst one I’ve ever written. It was my version of Pete Carroll throwing the ball at the goal line.

What did you think after Belichick went 5-11 in his first year? Do you remember any specific thoughts about him having vindicated your belief that the Patriots would regret hiring him?

IC: I was standing on the sideline with a couple of other writers the day Mo Lewis put that hit on Bledsoe, and Belichick was about to go to 5-13 overall with his $100 million quarterback down and out. In trots a certain sixth-round pick looking like Ichabod Crane, and I remember thinking that Belichick was in deep you-know-what. I wrote about Joe Andruzzi that day, and his amazing firefighting family in the wake of 9-11, or else I likely would’ve written something unflattering about the losing coach.

Advertisement

And then, conversely, when did you first realize Belichick might succeed in New England? Was it the night he won Super Bowl XXXVI, or perhaps before that?

IC: I think when the Patriots won the Tuck Rule game in the snow, and then went into Pittsburgh and won with Bledsoe after Brady got hurt, you could [tell] what was happening with his program, and how it was so team-centric. Immediately bouncing back from the 2002 hangover with a second Super Bowl title in ’03 told you Belichick was suddenly the best coach in the league.

Where do you rank Belichick now in the all-time discussion of head coaches? Did you ever think that would even be a topic of discussion back in 2000?

IC: As a football graduate of St. Cecilia (N.J.) High, where Vince Lombardi learned how to coach, I was always a card-carrying Lombardi guy. But I think Belichick has surpassed him as the best NFL coach of all time. It’s just so much harder to maintain excellence now than it was in Lombardi’s time. It’s interesting: Like Torre, Belichick needed that one special player to come along to allow his hidden greatness as a head coach/manager to surface. Jeter and Brady – once a pair of skinny kids who had accepted full rides to Michigan — were the perfect centerpieces for the selfless dynasties Torre and Belichick built.

If presented with the same circumstances in regards to the Belichick-Patriots hire in 2000 (in the context of his failure in Cleveland and departure from the Jets), would you write the same column if it happened in 2016?

IC: Seventeen years older, and hopefully a little bit smarter, I think I’ve learned to hedge a bit more on the forecasting front. Either way, I’m currently researching a book on Belichick, in part, because I’m fascinated by how he became what he became. My penance.

TOPICS: New England Patriots Bill Belichick
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Ski season updates, free from The Boston Globe.
Get the Globe's free newsletter, It's All Downhill, for the latest from the slopes.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
In 2017's first pre-game Super Bowl ad, Intel's 360-degree technology offers a unique perspective on Tom Brady's everyday tasks.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady shows us his daily routine in Intel Super Bowl commercial January 12, 2017 | 2:48 PM
Bengals cornerback Adam Jones warms up before an NFL football game against the Texans on Dec. 24, 2016, in Houston.
NFL
Prosecutor wants to know NFL's punishment for 'Pacman' Jones January 12, 2017 | 11:58 AM
NFL
Chargers announce they're moving to Los Angeles January 12, 2017 | 11:38 AM
Julian Edelman discusses the upcoming playoffs with Katie Nolan on her show, Garbage Time.
New England Patriots
Katie Nolan interviewed Julian Edelman, discussed 'savant' Gronk January 12, 2017 | 11:07 AM
GLENDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 01: Tom Brady #12 and Vince Wilfork #75 of the New England Patriots celebrate after defeating the Seattle Seahawks 28-24 to win Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium on February 1, 2015 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
Tom Brady says Vince Wilfork is 'still just a force' January 12, 2017 | 10:02 AM
Fans cheer after a 3-pointer by Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4), as referee Mike Callahan cuts in front of retired boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr., in plaid shirt, during the second half of the Celtics' NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards in Boston, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. The Celtics defeated the Wizards 117-108. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas will remind you of Larry Bird with this putback January 12, 2017 | 9:18 AM
Boston Celtics forward Jae Crowder, right with ponytail, is held back by assistant coach Micah Shrewsberry after the final buzzer of the team's NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards in Boston, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. The Celtics defeated the Wizards 117-108. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Celtics
Jae Crowder, John Wall get into physical confrontation January 12, 2017 | 7:11 AM
Media
Bill Simmons's barista knows their audience January 11, 2017 | 11:59 PM
Boston, MA 1-11-17: Isaiah Thomas (left) lead the Celtics to a 117-108 victory over the Wizards, and after the game ended, he took off his jersey and gave it boxing great Floyd Mayweather, Jr. (right) who was seated courtside for the game. The Boston Celtics hosted the Washington Wizards in a regular season NBA basketball game at the TD Garden. (Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis) reporter: himmelsbach topic: Celtics-Wizards
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas scores 38, Celtics pull away to beat Wizards 117-108 January 11, 2017 | 10:50 PM
Houston Texans nose tackle Vince Wilfork watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
NFL
Vince Wilfork is looking to lead Texans on Saturday January 11, 2017 | 9:00 PM
FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 12: Steve Smith Sr. #89 of the Baltimore Ravens is tackled by Rob Ninkovich #50 and Dont'a Hightower #54 of the New England Patriots during the first half of their game at Gillette Stadium on December 12, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
What about the defense? Stingy Pats a challenge for Texans January 11, 2017 | 8:30 PM
Boston Celtics players celebrate a basket by guard Isaiah Thomas (4) during the second half of Tuesday night's game in Toronto.
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas is having a season Iverson might envy, and other Celtics thoughts January 11, 2017 | 6:37 PM
Joe Thuney (62) leads the way for Tom Brady (12) at Gillette Stadium.
NFL
8 overlooked players who could star in the NFL playoffs January 11, 2017 | 5:13 PM
FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2016, file photo, Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott walks across the field before an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, in Landover, Md. A person with direct knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press the Buffalo Bills have reached an agreement to hire Sean McDermott to be their next head coach. The person spoke to The AP on the condition of anonymity because the Bills have not announced the decision. The deal was reached Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, shortly after the Bills interviewed McDermott for a second time in eight days. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
NFL
Bills hire Sean McDermott as coach January 11, 2017 | 4:24 PM
A runner-up two years ago, Vance Joseph is John Elway's pick to be the Denver Broncos' head coach this time around.
NFL
Broncos hire Vance Joseph as their coach January 11, 2017 | 3:26 PM
New England Patriots
Watch The Rock's response to Tom Brady's sleepwear video January 11, 2017 | 2:52 PM
Skiing
Ski industry targeting millennials to replace baby boomers January 11, 2017 | 1:51 PM
Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma, center, and his team reacts in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Florida, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
College Sports
UConn women's hoops honors teen killed by stray bullet January 11, 2017 | 12:11 PM
Rob Gronkowski is currently rehabbing after back surgery.
New England Patriots
Rob Gronkowski sent 'comeback' message to young cancer patient January 11, 2017 | 11:44 AM
baby cowboys
Sports News
Hospitalized Texas baby soothed by Dallas Cowboys games January 11, 2017 | 10:22 AM
New England Revolution midfielder Jermaine Jones, left, celebrates with team owner Robert Kraft after the second soccer game against the New York Red Bulls of the MLS Eastern Conference final in Foxborough, Mass., Saturday, Nov. 29, 2014. The match ended 2-2 and New England advanced with a two-game aggregate 4-3. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Business
Is Bob Kraft’s hoped-for soccer stadium in Dorchester dead? January 11, 2017 | 8:47 AM
Manny Ramirez found redemption helping the Cubs' young hitters in 2014.
Boston Red Sox
Manny Ramirez is lovable in the present while Hall of Fame lingers on the past January 11, 2017 | 8:37 AM
Boston Celtics players celebrate a basket by guard Isaiah Thomas (4) during the second half of Tuesday night's game in Toronto.
Boston Celtics
Watch Isaiah Thomas make another circus shot against the Raptors January 11, 2017 | 7:48 AM
Orien Greene has been arrested after being accused of breaking into two Florida homes and fondling a woman.
Boston Celtics
Ex-Celtics player accused of breaking into homes, fondling woman January 11, 2017 | 6:42 AM
College Sports
Another 90-game streak just a number for UConn's Auriemma January 11, 2017 | 2:03 AM
St. Louis Blues goalie Jake Allen defends the net as Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand, left, skates in with the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Billy Hurst)
Boston Bruins
Brad Marchand scores twice as Bruins beat Blues 5-3 January 10, 2017 | 11:04 PM
Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (10) drives past Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Boston Celtics
DeMar DeRozan's 41 points powers Raptors to comeback win over Celtics January 10, 2017 | 10:40 PM
This Nov. 21, 2016 file photo provided by the Michigan Attorney General's office shows former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar. Nassar, who has been accused of sexually abusing gymnasts, was hit with a new lawsuit filed in federal court in western Michigan on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, by 18 women and girls who say they were molested by him, mostly at his clinic at Michigan State University. (Michigan Attorney General's office via AP, File)
Sports News
18 females sue gymnastics doctor, allege sexual abuse January 10, 2017 | 9:00 PM
Votes for Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas will be counted, even if you misspell his first name.
Boston Celtics
Isaiah or Isiah? What happens when fans misspell All-Star votes? January 10, 2017 | 8:35 PM
In January 2011, the sixth-seeded Jets took down the top-seeded Patriots.
New England Patriots
How does an underdog knock off a No. 1 seed in the NFL playoffs? January 10, 2017 | 8:28 PM