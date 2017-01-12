Katie Nolan interviewed Julian Edelman, discussed ‘savant’ Gronk

"Are you telling me the plot of Good Will Hunting?"

By
11:07 AM

In describing Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman provided Katie Nolan with an anecdote during his interview on her Fox Sports show, Garbage Time.

“I put up a math problem on a chalkboard once, walked away and I came back and it was done,” said Edelman. “I asked, ‘who did this,’ and it was Gronk.”

Nolan, who is a well known Patriots fan and Massachusetts native, saw through Edelman’s obvious (joking) plagiarism of Good Will Hunting. The duo then quickly turned back to discussion of several other subjects, including Edelman’s children’s book, “Flying High“.

Here’s the full interview, in which there was only a fairly minimal discussion of Deflategate:

