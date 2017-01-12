Morning sports update: Tom Brady says Vince Wilfork is ‘still just a force’

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

A fourth-quarter showdown leads to Celtics victory and altercation, while the Patriots continue to prepare for Sunday’s match-up against the Texans.

Tom Brady admits he hates playing against Vince Wilfork: After playing with him for 11 years in New England, Saturday night will be the second time Tom Brady has gone against Vince Wilfork on the other side of the ball. (WEEI)

Isaiah Thomas scores 38, Celtics pull away to beat Wizards 117-108: Thomas scored 20 of his 38 points in the final period and the Boston Celtics pulled away late for a 117-108 win over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night. (Boston.com)

Advertisement

Jae Crowder, John Wall get into physical confrontation after Celtics beat Wizards: The incident began with some jawing between both players as Crowder walked towards the Celtics bench after the win. (Boston.com)

Patriots Notes: Alan Branch reportedly missed practice for birth of child: Defensive tackle Alan Branch was back on the practice field after missing last Thursday’s and Tuesday’s sessions. (NESN)

Watch The Rock’s response to Tom Brady’s sleepwear video: While Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson has no problem labeling Tom Brady as “excellence personified” on the football field, he’s apparently not sold on TB12’s acting chops. (Boston.com)

No changes to Red Sox minor league managers: Kevin Boles is to return to Triple-A Pawtucket for a fourth season as manager in 2017, the Sox said yesterday. (Boston Herald)

Bruins share few details on Adam McQuaid injury: McQuaid and the 6-foot-3-inch, 220-pound Patrik Berglund crashed head-on, a big man’s train wreck that had McQuaid falling back and crashing down along the blue line near the Boston bench. (Boston Globe)