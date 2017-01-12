Tom Brady shows us his daily routine in Intel Super Bowl commercial

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

After unveiling his new line of recovery sleepwear in a recent Under Armour commercial, Tom Brady continues to show the world his acting prowess by landing a role in Intel’s Super Bowl ad.

The 30-second video, which highlights the company’s 360-degree technology, features Brady from multiple angles as he wakes up, brushes his teeth, and whips up some pancakes.

Intel plans to utilize this same technology to provide a quarterback’s point of view at Super Bowl LI in Houston, according to the company’s news release. Through the installation of 38 virtual reality cameras around NRG stadium, television networks will be able to broadcast plays as if viewers at home were players on the field—an NFL first.

“There is nothing like the experience of being on the field in the center of the action in the biggest game of the year and now Intel technology is making it possible for fans to experience the action like never before,” Brady said in the release.

The Patriots are 16-point favorites over the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round this weekend, but should they be upset, TB12 will still be making some epic moves on Super Bowl Sunday.