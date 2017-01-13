Morning sports update: LeGarrette Blount missed practice with illness again on Thursday

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Tuukka Rask left a Bruins’ loss after taking a slap shot to the neck, the Patriots are heavy favorites heading into Saturday night’s playoff contest and college football is coming back to Fenway.

LeGarrette Blount misses practice again with illness: Blount and practice squad receiver Devin Lucien were the only missing bodies from the shells-and-sweats session, New England’s final practice open to the media before Saturday night’s divisional round tussle with the Texans. [Boston Globe]

Tuukka Rask leaves game, Bruins fall to Predators 2-1: Filip Forsberg scored with 2:24 left in the second period, and the Predators beat the Boston Bruins 2-1 on Thursday night after Bruins’ All-Star goalie Tuukka Rask was knocked out of the game. [Boston.com]

Pedro Martinez among participants in Red Sox’s ‘Baseball Winter Weekend’: The Red Sox will hold their annual “Baseball Winter Weekend” Jan. 20-22, and panel discussions will headline the 21st, with current Sox players Mookie Betts, David Price and Rick Porcello in attendance, as well as legends Wade Boggs, Pedro Martinez and Jason Varitek. [NESN]

Elite field for 121st Boston Marathon announced: Six Boston Marathon champions and 15 top US runners are among the competitors in this year’s field. [Boston Globe]

Unconventional Preview: Patriots-Texans looks like a mismatch, and it probably will be: It’s a good thing the Patriots aren’t overconfident. Because some among us have found the expectation of a rout impossible to resist. [Boston.com]

Fenway to host college football, including BC-UConn: Three games, all featuring New England college teams, are scheduled for November. Brown hosts Dartmouth on Nov. 10 with UMass playing Maine the next day. [Boston Globe]