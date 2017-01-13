Unconventional Preview: Patriots-Texans looks like a mismatch, and it probably will be

In their playoff opener, Patriots are heavy favorite against team they shut out in Week 3.

Vince Wilfork could be playing his final game Saturday night, though he hasn't confirmed whether he'll retire yet.
Vince Wilfork could be playing his final game Saturday night, though he hasn't confirmed whether he'll retire yet. –Maddie Meyer / Getty Images
By
6:32 AM

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

COMMENTARY

Welcome to Season 5, Episode 17 of the Unconventional Preview, a serious-but-lighthearted, occasionally nostalgia-tinted look at the Patriots’ weekly matchup that runs right here every weekend.

I’m trying to buy it. I’m trying to buy it when Bill Belichick says of their opponent in the AFC Divisional Round, the Houston Texans: “This will be a big challenge for us this week to be able to compete with them.”

I’m trying to buy it when Tom  Brady says, “There is nothing easy about this game for our offense.”

I’m trying to buy it when Julian Edelman says it’s the best team they’ve played all year, even though the Patriots always speak highly of every opponent — especially those opponents they are expected to clobber. And oh, are they ever  supposed to clobber the Texans: They are 16-point favorites, having shut them out way back in Week 3, 27-0, with rookie Jacoby Brissett at quarterback.

Advertisement

You hate being overconfident or cocky about any opponent, especially come the playoffs, where one no-show ends the season. The Texans do have some real strengths, including the league’s top-ranked defense.  But the reality, as much as we fight the urge to deny it, is this: A Texans victory would be an all-time playoff upset. And the chances of that happening are roughly the same as J.J. Watt dodging and eluding every camera aimed his way.

It’s a good thing the Patriots aren’t overconfident. Because some among us have found the expectation of a rout impossible to resist.

Kick it off, Gostkowski, and let’s get this thing started …

THREE PLAYERS I’LL BE WATCHING NOT NAMED TOM BRADY

Vince Wilfork: Can this be right? NFL.com has our favorite icebox-disguised-as-a-nose-tackle with 43 total tackles during his two seasons with the Texans — 21 last season, and 22 this year. Seems like he would have more, doesn’t it? I could swear that at least twice a game a running back gets swallowed up in his Maytag torso for a regrettable 1-yard gain. The stats may not be all that impressive nowadays — Wilfork doesn’t have a sack since 2012, the year before he blew out his Achilles’ — but he has played all 32 games since joining the Texans two years ago, and his teammates will vow that he’s an important cog in their top-ranked defense. As far as second acts go, it’s a successful one, especially for an ex-Patriot. Wilfork, who is 35 now, has indicated that he may retire after the season. It would be appropriate if his final game took place at Gillette Stadium, the scene of many great triumphs during his time here. And should he retire, that would leave Tom Brady and Ben Watson (who missed this season with a torn Achilles’) as the only active players remaining from the 2004 Super Bowl champs.

Advertisement

Nate Solder: This, from Andy Benoit’s Patriots-Texans piece on theMMQB.com titled “Jadeveon Clowney is the Texans’ Only Hope.”

Jadeveon Clowney gives the Texans their only realistic chance of pulling off an all-time upset at New England on Saturday night. Nobody on the Patriots can block the third-year dynamo; they’ll have to neutralize Clowney schematically.

I agree with the first part: To prevail, the Texans need to win the turnover battle by at least two, maybe three. (Maybe four.) Their best hope for doing so is that Clowney morphs into 1982 Lawrence Taylor and forces a fumble (or a poor throw) with a hit from Brady’s blindside. However, I’m not sure I agree with the second part. It’s gone mostly unnoticed, but Nate Solder has had an excellent year at left tackle. He has not allowed a sack since the loss to Seattle in Week 10; since then, the Patriots have faced the Rams, Ravens, and Broncos among other teams, all of whom were presumed to have a strong defensive line and a potent pass rush. Clowney, the No. 1 pick in the 2014 draft who is a menace now that he is finally healthy, had a huge interception in the wild-card round win over the Raiders, and finished the season with six sacks. He’s really good, and he must be accounted for at all times. But let’s remember that Solder, the guy who will be charged most often with blocking whim, has had a hell of a year himself.

LeGarrette Blount: If there’s any genuine mystery heading into the weekend, it’s the condition of Blount, the tough and dependable running back who set a franchise record with 18 rushing touchdowns this season. He missed practice the past two days because of illness, leaving the facility Thursday after reportedly showing up for an early workout. Blount has had a four- and a three-touchdown game in the playoffs in recent seasons, and as the hardest runner among their three-headed running back monster that also includes Dion Lewis and James White, he figures to play his usual important role against a top-ranked Texans defense that is just 12th in the league against the run. The Patriots can probably survive and advance without him, but here’s hoping we don’t have to find out.

Advertisement

GRIEVANCE OF THE WEEK

My hunch with the Class Reunion of the Credentialed and Sanctimonious — aka the Pro Football Hall of Fame voters, who gather in the buildup to the Super Bowl to decide this year’s Canton inductees — is that they’re going to elect two players who had preseason end-of-career cameos with the dynastic Patriots (Torry Holt, John Lynch) but put Ty Law on hold for at least another year, if not more. I’m so sure that Law, who made the cut to the final 15 candidates, is going to be passed over that I’m already annoyed and it hasn’t even happened yet.

There should be no doubt in any Patriots fan’s mind that Law is deserving a bust that looks nothing like him and a mustard colored jacket, aesthetically hideous prizes that mean the world because of what they represent. He was a five-time Pro Bowl selection, a two-time first-team All-Pro, intercepted 53 passes, took seven back for touchdowns, and was still a viable cornerback into his mid-30s. That’s a fine resume. He belongs in this class, along with LaDainian Tomlinson, Terrell Owens, Kurt Warner, and maybe Lynch.

It’s Law’s team achievements — or I should say, his vast contributions to the Patriots’ unprecedented run of success in the free-agency era — that should put him over the top. Law was three-time Super Bowl champion, and while he was injured when the Patriots beat the Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX, that’s balanced by his MVP-caliber performance in the franchise’s first championship victory. In Super Bowl XXXVI, Law picked off a Kurt Warner pass and returned it for a touchdown, giving the Patriots a 7-3 lead and confirmation of their belief that victory could be theirs. He also physically dominated Rams receivers during that game — Holt among them — and established his reputation as a cornerback who as at his best in big games against lauded opponents.

Peyton Manning, who was picked off by Law three times in the 2003 AFC Championship Game and was tormented by him on other occasions, has joked that he should be Law’s presenter on the day he is inducted. That day should be sooner rather than later. I’m sure presenter Ron Borges will make a compelling case for Law to his other voters, just as he did when Andre Tippett was finally elected. Here’s hoping the credentialed and the sanctimonious actually listen.

PREDICTION, OR HAVE THE TEXANS CONSIDERED ASKING PEYTON MANNING IF HE WANTS TO REPLACE BROCK OSWEILER FOR OLD TIMES’ SAKE?

All right, I’ll answer the only question about this game that matters: Is there any way the Texans can pull off the upset? The answer is a conditional yes. They can win, but they need more than one improbable thing to happen. They need all of the following improbable things to happen. These are the conditions: Jadeveon Clowney needs to channel Von Miller from last year’s AFC Championship Game, the Texans need to hit on every useful trick play in their playbook (not unlike the Patriots against the Ravens in the divisional round two years ago), the Patriots need to finally miss Gronk, the Texans need to be plus-3 (or plus-4) in the turnover battle, Bill O’Brien needs to recognize a weakness in Tom Brady that he never noticed during his time as the Patriots offensive coordinator, Dave DeGuglielmo needs to pull a bloody game-day coup on Dante Scarnecchia and reclaim the offensive line as his own, and the game needs to be played in the thin air of Denver. We don’t know everything that will or won’t happen — but we know this ain’t being played in Denver. Patriots 37, Texans 10.

TOPICS: New England Patriots Touching All the Bases
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Ski season updates, free from The Boston Globe.
Get the Globe's free newsletter, It's All Downhill, for the latest from the slopes.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola avoids a tackle by Brian Peters of the Texans.
New England Patriots
Patriots vs. Texans: The stats, streaks and spread January 13, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Mark Trumbo follows through on a three-run home run in August 2016.
MLB
Why are power hitters still available? January 13, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Miami Gardens, FL 1-1-17: Patriots wide receiver Michael Floyd (14) scored his first touchdown with New England on this play when he caught a short first quarter pass from Tom Brady (backround right) then dragged Dolphins defenders with him before fianlly getting the ball over the goal line as he lunged forward. He is pictured as he starts to celebrate after the score. The New England Patriots visited the Miami Dolphins in a regular season NFL football game at Hard Rock Stadium. (Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis) reporter: mcbride topic: Patriots
New England Patriots
Newcomer Michael Floyd could be X-factor for Patriots in playoffs January 13, 2017 | 12:20 AM
NASHVILLE, TN - JANUARY 12: Tuukka Rask #40 of the Boston Bruins goes to his knees after being injured during the first period of a game against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on January 12, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)
Boston Bruins
Tuukka Rask leaves game, Bruins fall to Predators 2-1 January 13, 2017 | 12:10 AM
NFL
Rams hire youngest head coach in NFL history January 12, 2017 | 4:35 PM
In 2017's first pre-game Super Bowl ad, Intel's 360-degree technology offers a unique perspective on Tom Brady's everyday tasks.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady shows us his daily routine in Super Bowl commercial January 12, 2017 | 2:48 PM
Skiing
Lindsey Vonn to take 'lot of risk' with broken arm January 12, 2017 | 2:31 PM
Patriots coach Bill Belichick during press conference at Foxboro Stadium in 2000.
New England Patriots
A New York sports writer looks back on writing 'Patriots will regret hiring Belichick' January 12, 2017 | 12:21 PM
NFL
Prosecutor wants to know NFL's punishment for 'Pacman' Jones January 12, 2017 | 11:58 AM
NFL
Chargers announce they're moving to Los Angeles January 12, 2017 | 11:38 AM
Julian Edelman discusses the upcoming playoffs with Katie Nolan on her show, Garbage Time.
New England Patriots
Katie Nolan interviewed Julian Edelman, discussed 'savant' Gronk January 12, 2017 | 11:07 AM
GLENDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 01: Tom Brady #12 and Vince Wilfork #75 of the New England Patriots celebrate after defeating the Seattle Seahawks 28-24 to win Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium on February 1, 2015 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
Tom Brady says Vince Wilfork is 'still just a force' January 12, 2017 | 10:02 AM
Fans cheer after a 3-pointer by Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4), as referee Mike Callahan cuts in front of retired boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr., in plaid shirt, during the second half of the Celtics' NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards in Boston, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. The Celtics defeated the Wizards 117-108. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas will remind you of Larry Bird with this putback January 12, 2017 | 9:18 AM
Boston Celtics forward Jae Crowder, right with ponytail, is held back by assistant coach Micah Shrewsberry after the final buzzer of the team's NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards in Boston, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. The Celtics defeated the Wizards 117-108. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Celtics
Jae Crowder, John Wall get into physical confrontation January 12, 2017 | 7:11 AM
Media
Bill Simmons's barista knows their audience January 11, 2017 | 11:59 PM
Boston, MA 1-11-17: Isaiah Thomas (left) lead the Celtics to a 117-108 victory over the Wizards, and after the game ended, he took off his jersey and gave it boxing great Floyd Mayweather, Jr. (right) who was seated courtside for the game. The Boston Celtics hosted the Washington Wizards in a regular season NBA basketball game at the TD Garden. (Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis) reporter: himmelsbach topic: Celtics-Wizards
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas scores 38, Celtics pull away to beat Wizards 117-108 January 11, 2017 | 10:50 PM
Houston Texans nose tackle Vince Wilfork watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
NFL
Vince Wilfork is looking to lead Texans on Saturday January 11, 2017 | 9:00 PM
FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 12: Steve Smith Sr. #89 of the Baltimore Ravens is tackled by Rob Ninkovich #50 and Dont'a Hightower #54 of the New England Patriots during the first half of their game at Gillette Stadium on December 12, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
What about the defense? Stingy Pats a challenge for Texans January 11, 2017 | 8:30 PM
Boston Celtics players celebrate a basket by guard Isaiah Thomas (4) during the second half of Tuesday night's game in Toronto.
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas is having a season Iverson might envy, and other Celtics thoughts January 11, 2017 | 6:37 PM
Joe Thuney (62) leads the way for Tom Brady (12) at Gillette Stadium.
NFL
8 overlooked players who could star in the NFL playoffs January 11, 2017 | 5:13 PM
FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2016, file photo, Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott walks across the field before an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, in Landover, Md. A person with direct knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press the Buffalo Bills have reached an agreement to hire Sean McDermott to be their next head coach. The person spoke to The AP on the condition of anonymity because the Bills have not announced the decision. The deal was reached Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, shortly after the Bills interviewed McDermott for a second time in eight days. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
NFL
Bills hire Sean McDermott as coach January 11, 2017 | 4:24 PM
A runner-up two years ago, Vance Joseph is John Elway's pick to be the Denver Broncos' head coach this time around.
NFL
Broncos hire Vance Joseph as their coach January 11, 2017 | 3:26 PM
New England Patriots
Watch The Rock's response to Tom Brady's sleepwear video January 11, 2017 | 2:52 PM
Skiing
Ski industry targeting millennials to replace baby boomers January 11, 2017 | 1:51 PM
Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma, center, and his team reacts in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Florida, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
College Sports
UConn women's hoops honors teen killed by stray bullet January 11, 2017 | 12:11 PM
Rob Gronkowski is currently rehabbing after back surgery.
New England Patriots
Rob Gronkowski sent 'comeback' message to young cancer patient January 11, 2017 | 11:44 AM
baby cowboys
Sports News
Hospitalized Texas baby soothed by Dallas Cowboys games January 11, 2017 | 10:22 AM
New England Revolution midfielder Jermaine Jones, left, celebrates with team owner Robert Kraft after the second soccer game against the New York Red Bulls of the MLS Eastern Conference final in Foxborough, Mass., Saturday, Nov. 29, 2014. The match ended 2-2 and New England advanced with a two-game aggregate 4-3. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Business
Is Bob Kraft’s hoped-for soccer stadium in Dorchester dead? January 11, 2017 | 8:47 AM
Manny Ramirez found redemption helping the Cubs' young hitters in 2014.
Boston Red Sox
Manny Ramirez is lovable in the present while Hall of Fame lingers on the past January 11, 2017 | 8:37 AM
Boston Celtics players celebrate a basket by guard Isaiah Thomas (4) during the second half of Tuesday night's game in Toronto.
Boston Celtics
Watch Isaiah Thomas make another circus shot against the Raptors January 11, 2017 | 7:48 AM