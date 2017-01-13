Watch Tom Brady’s playoff pump-up video

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

For any Patriots fans needing something extra to get them excited for the playoffs, Tom Brady’s new Instagram account is here to help.

In his first Instagram video, Brady fused a popular Bruce Lee quote together with team highlights as the Patriots prepare for the Divisional Round matchup against the Houston Texans.

“Be water, my friend,” Lee says to a backdrop of music. Here’s the video, with a Brady concluding it with an emphatic, “Let’s go!”

Be water my friend A video posted by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jan 13, 2017 at 8:05am PST