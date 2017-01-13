Watch Tom Brady’s playoff pump-up video
"Let's go!"
For any Patriots fans needing something extra to get them excited for the playoffs, Tom Brady’s new Instagram account is here to help.
In his first Instagram video, Brady fused a popular Bruce Lee quote together with team highlights as the Patriots prepare for the Divisional Round matchup against the Houston Texans.
“Be water, my friend,” Lee says to a backdrop of music. Here’s the video, with a Brady concluding it with an emphatic, “Let’s go!”
Advertisement
Ski season updates, free from The Boston Globe.
Get the Globe's free newsletter, It's All Downhill, for the latest from the slopes.