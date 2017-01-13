What the Texans are saying about the Patriots this week

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

The Patriots welcome the Texans to Gillette Stadium on Saturday for a divisional-round playoff matchup. While the Patriots are heavily favored by oddsmakers, the Texans will bring a defense ranking No. 1 in the NFL in yards allowed during the 2016 season to Foxborough.

During the week leading up to the game, several Houston players as well as Texans head coach Bill O’Brien have offered their thoughts on the difficult assignment in New England.

Texans head coach Bill O’Brien:

On Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia and his players : “I was very fortunate to work with Dante for five years. He’s an excellent coach, very detailed, very hardworking, been doing it for a long time. A guy that really demands a lot out of his players in many different ways. The detail of the play, the detail of the technique, just does a great job and I have a lot of respect for him. I think that was big for them to get him back there. Those guys have played really well – obviously familiar with Nate Solder and Marcus Cannon, those guys were there when I was there, they’re excellent tackles that have played well. The inside guys, those guys weren’t there when I was there, but you can tell how well coached they are and the type of players they are. (Joe) Thuney is an excellent player, he’s a guy in the tradition of the Patriots offensive line with guys like Logan Mankins and Matt Light, guys like that, Dan Koppen, guys that were there when I was there. That’s a lot to live up to and those guys have played well for them. (David) Andrews at center, Shaq Mason at guard, and even their sixth and seventh guys go in there and play well for them. It’s a testament to those players and to Dante.”

Cornerback A.J. Bouye:

On facing Tom Brady : “It’s a great opportunity going against in my opinion the greatest quarterback of all time. You got to be prepared, at your best because we already know that’s what he’s going to be at and he has great weapons around him.”

Linebacker Brian Cushing:

Why the Texans have struggled in Gillette Stadium in the past : “There’s a lot of reasons. There’s a lot of reasons. I think they play great in their home stadium. Obviously they play great everywhere, but definitely in their home stadium. I think there’s a certain energy and vibe and confidence that they have there. Obviously the quarterback, the defense, the head coach. They got a lot of good things working in their favor when they play up there.”

Defensive tackle Vince Wilfork:

On if it’s still a “special game” to play his old team : “No, it’s not special. This is going to be my third time playing them as a Texan. The first time is different and the second game is a little different just because it was my first time on the road going back there. Now, I’ve been gone for two years. It’s all about football now. I’m not thinking about anything but what it’s going to take to go to Foxborough and win a ball game. We have a chance today to start preparing well on the practice field. I’m looking forward to the game, a playoff game. You have to be excited about the playoffs because you give yourself a chance.”

