Isaiah Thomas was at the Patriots game wearing a signed Tom Brady jersey
“Isaiah, keep ballin.”
Celtics star Isaiah Thomas was at the Patriots’ game on Saturday, and he was wearing his favorite new jersey.
After developing a friendship with Tom Brady during the offseason, Thomas even had a special request fulfilled: getting a signed Brady jersey.
Here’s a quick video from before the Patriots-Texans kickoff, with Thomas saying hello to noted Celtics fan LeGarrette Blount:
Isaiah Thomas is here! #OneMore #NBAVote pic.twitter.com/oK8BPDNfXh
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 15, 2017
