Isaiah Thomas was at the Patriots game wearing a signed Tom Brady jersey

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Celtics star Isaiah Thomas was at the Patriots’ game on Saturday, and he was wearing his favorite new jersey.

After developing a friendship with Tom Brady during the offseason, Thomas even had a special request fulfilled: getting a signed Brady jersey.

Here’s a quick video from before the Patriots-Texans kickoff, with Thomas saying hello to noted Celtics fan LeGarrette Blount: