Malcolm Mitchell among Patriots’ inactives vs. Texans
Danny Amendola makes his return.
Facing the Texans in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, Tom Brady will be without one of his newest weapons.
Malcolm Mitchell, the 24-year-old rookie who had 32 catches and four touchdowns in the regular season, was put on New England’s inactive list for the Saturday night matchup against Houston.
Here’s the full Patriots inactive list, with Danny Amendola returning after a lengthy absence:
