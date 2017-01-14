Malcolm Mitchell among Patriots’ inactives vs. Texans

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Facing the Texans in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, Tom Brady will be without one of his newest weapons.

Malcolm Mitchell, the 24-year-old rookie who had 32 catches and four touchdowns in the regular season, was put on New England’s inactive list for the Saturday night matchup against Houston.

Here’s the full Patriots inactive list, with Danny Amendola returning after a lengthy absence: