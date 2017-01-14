Patriots vs. Texans: A position-by-position look

Danny Amendola avoids a tackle by Brian Peters in Week 3 of the regular season at Gillette Stadium. –Barry Chin / Globe staff

When: Saturday, 8:15 p.m. Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough TV, radio: CBS, WBZ-FM (98.5) Quarterbacks Tom Brady's level of play this season shouldn't surprise a single soul. But yet it does. The 17-year veteran is exceptionally well-prepared, has unparalleled instincts, and other than the Six Million Dollar Man, nobody sees things clearer. Brady sets his feet, scans the field, and gets rid of the ball quickly. He routinely finds and exploits favorable matchups by utilizing his secondary options. The 6-foot-4-inch, 225-pounder gets everyone involved — he plays no favorites. No matter the circumstances, Brady always remains calm in the eye of the storm that is swirling around him. He's at his best when the stakes are the highest. Houston's Brock Osweiler (6-8, 235) has excellent physical skills (strong arm, quick feet) but is confoundingly inconsistent. He too often gets happy feet in the pocket, leading to poor decisions and disastrously inaccurate throws. Advertisement EDGE: Patriots

