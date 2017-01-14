Seahawks’ Thomas: ‘Tom Brady has the easiest route’

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

As Tom Brady and the Patriots took on the Texans in Saturday night’s AFC Divisional Round playoff game, Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas took to Twitter to express a theory.

Tom Brady has the easiest route… put his ass in our division and see what he does!!! #salty!! — Earl Thomas (@Earl_Thomas) January 15, 2017

Thomas, who plays in the NFC West with the Seahawks, has been injured since early December. He watched his teammates lose in the playoffs earlier on Saturday in Atlanta to the Falcons, 36-20.

Reactions to Thomas’ tweet were predictable, given the mediocrity of Seattle’s division in the 2016 season:

In the AFC East, by contrast, two teams (the Patriots and Dolphins) both made the postseason.