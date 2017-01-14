Tom Brady and Dion Lewis made the Patriots’ first playoff touchdown look easy
On the Patriots’ second drive of the game, Tom Brady connected with Dion Lewis on a quick touchdown.
The culmination of a 65-yard drive, Lewis’ 13-yard touchdown allowed New England to sprint to an early 7-0 lead in the first quarter against the Texans:
.@Patriots strike first!
TB12 finds the speedy @dionlewisRB for the TD. #HOUvsNE #NFLPlayoffs https://t.co/BxSp7VmLQW
— NFL (@NFL) January 15, 2017
