Watch Dion Lewis’ 98-yard kickoff return touchdown
After the Texans kicked a field goal to make the score 7-3 in Saturday night’s divisional playoff game, Dion Lewis answered immediately for the Patriots.
He gave the sellout crowd at Gillette Stadium quite a highlight, taking the ensuing kickoff back 98 yards for a touchdown, giving the Patriots a 14-3 lead:
HE IS GONE.
98 YARDS.
SO FAST.
SEE YA, @DionLewisRB! #HOUvsNE #NFLPlayoffs https://t.co/wRwpJy3s1M
— NFL (@NFL) January 15, 2017
