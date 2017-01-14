Watch Dion Lewis’ 98-yard kickoff return touchdown

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

After the Texans kicked a field goal to make the score 7-3 in Saturday night’s divisional playoff game, Dion Lewis answered immediately for the Patriots.

He gave the sellout crowd at Gillette Stadium quite a highlight, taking the ensuing kickoff back 98 yards for a touchdown, giving the Patriots a 14-3 lead: