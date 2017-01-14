Watch James White haul in an over-the-shoulder touchdown catch
In nine plays, Tom Brady directed a 90-yard touchdown drive to extend the Patriots’ lead against the Texans on Saturday night.
The score occurred courtesy of a nice throw by Brady and quality catch from running back James White, building New England’s lead in the playoff game to 24-13:
Get down, @SweetFeet_White! 😂#HOUvsNE #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/XN6VIgTIBC
— NFL (@NFL) January 15, 2017
