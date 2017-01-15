Patriots ‘put Texans to bed’ in latest TB Times

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Following the Patriots’ 34-16 playoff win over the Texans at Gillette Stadium on Saturday night, Tom Brady’s “TB Times” delivered its latest headline to a newsfeed near you.

Showing Brady putting an infant version of Texans’ mascot “Toro” to bed, it reflected the generational nature of the Patriots-Texans matchup. Houston coach Bill O’Brien is a former assistant to Bill Belichick. And Brady, 39, is not only 13 years older than Texans quarterback, Brock Osweiler, but has 31 more postseason starts.