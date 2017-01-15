Patriots ‘put Texans to bed’ in latest TB Times
It's the sixth consecutive time the Patriots have made it to the AFC Championship Game.
Following the Patriots’ 34-16 playoff win over the Texans at Gillette Stadium on Saturday night, Tom Brady’s “TB Times” delivered its latest headline to a newsfeed near you.
Showing Brady putting an infant version of Texans’ mascot “Toro” to bed, it reflected the generational nature of the Patriots-Texans matchup. Houston coach Bill O’Brien is a former assistant to Bill Belichick. And Brady, 39, is not only 13 years older than Texans quarterback, Brock Osweiler, but has 31 more postseason starts.
