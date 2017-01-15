Vince Wilfork says goodbye to Patriots fans with likelihood of retirement
"I think I've played my last NFL football game."
The Patriots’ home victory over the Texans on Saturday night could prove to be the final game in the decorated career of Houston defensive lineman Vince Wilfork.
The 35-year-old, who played in New England for 11 seasons, embraced former teammates and coaches after the 34-16 Patriots win. He then waved to the Gillette Stadium crowd that cheered for him for more than a decade:
In the locker room, Wilfork said that he was leaning towards retirement, but would still take time to think it over:
