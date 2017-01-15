Vince Wilfork says goodbye to Patriots fans with likelihood of retirement

"I think I've played my last NFL football game."

Vince Wilfork
Vince Wilfork –Photo by Elsa/Getty Images
By
8:09 AM

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

The Patriots’ home victory over the Texans on Saturday night could prove to be the final game in the decorated career of Houston defensive lineman Vince Wilfork.

The 35-year-old, who played in New England for 11 seasons, embraced former teammates and coaches after the 34-16 Patriots win. He then waved to the Gillette Stadium crowd that cheered for him for more than a decade:

In the locker room, Wilfork said that he was leaning towards retirement, but would still take time to think it over:

Advertisement
TOPICS: New England Patriots
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Ski season updates, free from The Boston Globe.
Get the Globe's free newsletter, It's All Downhill, for the latest from the slopes.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick looks on in the first half against the Texans during the AFC Divisional Playoff Game at Gillette Stadium on January 14, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.
New England Patriots
Fixing mistakes key for Patriots heading into AFC title game January 15, 2017 | 3:11 AM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady leaves the field after defeating the Texans.
New England Patriots
Patriots make plenty of mistakes, but not enough to lose to Texans January 15, 2017 | 2:36 AM
Brock Osweiler of the Texans reacts in the second half against the Patriots during the AFC Divisional Playoff Game at Gillette Stadium on January 14, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.
New England Patriots
Brock Osweiler, Texans couldn't avoid mistakes in loss to Patriots January 15, 2017 | 1:59 AM
Julian Edelman talks to Tom Brady in the second half against the Texans during the AFC Divisional Playoff Game at Gillette Stadium on January 14, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady: 'We're going to have to play better than we played tonight' January 15, 2017 | 1:29 AM
Dion Lewis runs the ball against the Texans in the second half during the AFC Divisional Playoff Game at Gillette Stadium on January 14, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.
New England Patriots
Watch all three of Dion Lewis' historic playoff touchdowns January 15, 2017 | 1:17 AM
Dion Lewis had three touchdowns -- one rushing, one receiving, and one on this 98-yard kick return.
New England Patriots
34 thoughts on the Patriots' victory over the Texans January 15, 2017 | 12:32 AM
Tom Brady appears in the latest 'TB Times' following the Patriots' playoff win.
New England Patriots
Patriots 'put Texans to bed' in latest TB Times January 15, 2017 | 12:09 AM
Patriots running back Dion Lewis scores a touchdown against the Texans during the AFC Divisional Playoff Game at Gillette Stadium on January 14, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.
New England Patriots
Patriots beat Texans to reach sixth straight AFC Championship Game January 14, 2017 | 11:50 PM
Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy,, right, rushes against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman, left, and free safety Earl Thomas last week.
New England Patriots
Seahawks' Thomas: 'Tom Brady has the easiest route' January 14, 2017 | 11:27 PM
FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 14: James White #28 of the New England Patriots looks on prior to the AFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium on January 14, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
Watch James White haul in an over-the-shoulder touchdown catch January 14, 2017 | 11:04 PM
Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) celebrates against the Heat on Dec. 30, 2016, in Boston.
New England Patriots
Isaiah Thomas was at the Patriots game wearing a signed Tom Brady jersey January 14, 2017 | 9:52 PM
Dion Lewis had three touchdowns -- one rushing, one receiving, and one on this 98-yard kick return.
New England Patriots
Watch Dion Lewis' 98-yard kickoff return touchdown January 14, 2017 | 8:55 PM
Dion Lewis
New England Patriots
Tom Brady and Dion Lewis made the Patriots' first playoff touchdown look easy January 14, 2017 | 8:39 PM
Maclcom Mitchell
New England Patriots
Malcolm Mitchell among Patriots' inactives vs. Texans January 14, 2017 | 7:08 PM
Boston Bruins
Marchand racks up 2 goals, 3 assists as Bruins pound Flyers January 14, 2017 | 5:09 PM
College Sports
UConn women win 91st straight to break their own NCAA record January 14, 2017 | 5:07 PM
Dion Lewis
New England Patriots
Patriots vs. Texans: Live updates on AFC divisional playoff clash January 14, 2017 | 5:00 PM
Filip Forsberg of the Predators tries to get his stick on the puck in front of Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask on January 12, 2017 in Nashville.
Boston Bruins
Bruins' weekly 3 stars: A pair of first-time All-Stars and a player on the rise January 14, 2017 | 12:07 PM
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick (left) and Texans head coach Bill O'Brien (right) shake hands after New England's victory in September.
New England Patriots
Do Belichick’s former assistants have an extra edge against him? January 14, 2017 | 7:00 AM
Foxborough, MA - 9-22-16 - Danny Amendola avoids a tackle by Brian Peters during 4th quarter action at Gillette Stadium. Houston Texans @ New England Patriots football.
New England Patriots
Patriots vs. Texans: A position-by-position look January 14, 2017 | 7:00 AM
New England Patriots
5 things to watch as Texans attempt to upset Patriots January 14, 2017 | 7:00 AM
ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 13: Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics reacts after hitting a three-point basket in the final minute of their at 103-101 against the Atlanta Hawks Philips Arena on January 13, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas hits game-winner in Horford's return to Atlanta January 13, 2017 | 11:02 PM
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox minor leaguer suspended 50 games for drug violation January 13, 2017 | 7:30 PM
Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts, right, celebrates his two-run home run that also drove in Jackie Bradley Jr. (25) during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees in Boston, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox reach deals with Bogaerts and Bradley, plus 5 others January 13, 2017 | 6:40 PM
NFL
Rooney Rule: 8 minority head coaches for NFL in 2017 January 13, 2017 | 5:13 PM
FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) calls out at the line of scrimmage during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh. The Chiefs stumbled into their bye week with the worst offensive showing of a miserable four-game stretch for Alex Smith and Co. But the return of Jamaal Charles, granted, he had just two carries past Sunday, could give Kansas City the kind of offensive playmaker they so desperately need the rest of the way. (AP Photo/Jared Wickerham, File)
NFL
Steelers-Chiefs moved to primetime because of ice storm January 13, 2017 | 3:20 PM
Al Horford receives high-fives from Celtics teammates after scoring a crucial three-point basket late in the fourth quarter against the 76ers on Jan. 6, 2017, in Boston.
Boston Celtics
Al Horford returns to Atlanta for first time with Celtics January 13, 2017 | 3:19 PM
Rose Lavelle, a 21-year-old midfielder out of the University of Wisconsin, immediately became the Boston Breakers' star attraction after the 2017 National Women’s Soccer League draft.
Soccer
Boston Breakers' draft strategy reflects confidence in women's soccer league January 13, 2017 | 2:00 PM
Manu Ginobili tweeted a picture of the Spurs' retirement ceremony for Matt Bonner's flannel shirt.
NBA
The Spurs retired Matt Bonner's flannel shirt January 13, 2017 | 1:22 PM
Patriots Tom Brady congratulates teammate Martellus Bennett after he scored a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens.
New England Patriots
Watch Tom Brady's playoff pump-up video January 13, 2017 | 1:17 PM