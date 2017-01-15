Watch all three touchdowns from Dion Lewis’ historic playoff performance
Dion Lewis became the first player in NFL postseason history to score touchdowns by rushing, receiving and a kickoff return, leading New England to a 34-16 victory over the Houston Texans and pushing Tom Brady and the Patriots within two more wins of another title.
TOUCHDOWN!
Beautiful toss by Brady to extend the @Patriots lead. #HOUvsNE #NFLPlayoffs https://t.co/2oh8GDJxGe
HE IS GONE.
98 YARDS.
SO FAST.
SEE YA, @DionLewisRB! #HOUvsNE #NFLPlayoffs https://t.co/wRwpJy3s1M
The Patriots (15-2) weren’t perfect on Saturday night, but they didn’t let their bye week throw them off their game on their way to a sixth straight appearance in the AFC championship game.
.@DionLewisRB tonight:
1 Receiving TD.
1 Return TD.
And now a rushing TD! #HOUvsNE #NFLPlayoffs https://t.co/cdeHecNcO1
They intercepted Brock Osweiler three times and sent the heavy-underdog Texans (10-8) home on the strength of a breakout performance by their backup running back Lewis.
Brady threw for two touchdowns, despite two interceptions in an 18-for-38 performance, and improved to 23-9 in the playoffs in his career.
Have a day, @DionLewisRB! #Patriots#HOUvsNE #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/b13VNBvNZu
