Bill Belichick on Mike Tomlin video: ‘I’m not really too worried about what they put on InstantChat’

Bill Belichick still isn’t quite hip to the latest social media trends.

In a radio interview Monday afternoon on WEEI’s Dale & Holley, Belichick was asked about the recent locker-room video of Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin calling the Patriots “a*******.” Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown posted the since-deleted video (which can still be viewed here) on Facebook Live following the team’s win Sunday night.

Belichick reminded the radio hosts—in typical Belichick fashion—that he is not on social media.

“As you know, I’m not on SnapFace and all that. I don’t really get those,” Belichick said. “I’m just really worried about getting our team ready to go. I’m not really too worried about what they put on InstantChat, or whatever it is.”

The ever-laconic Patriots coach has never been a social media maven—and especially hasn’t taken kindly to technology this season:

As SB Nation has chronicled, Belichick has made a hobby of botching the names of social platforms, tossing out terms like “MyFace,” “YourFace,” “InstantFace,” and “YearBook.” Most recently, he jokingly chided a reporter for using the aforementioned “SnapFace.”

“InstantChat,” however, appears to be a new one.