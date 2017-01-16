Mike Tomlin’s postgame speech shows what the Steelers coach really thinks of the Patriots

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Even as one Steelers player was emphasizing that teammates “be cool on social media,” Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown was already disregarding that wish by broadcasting much of the Pittsburgh postgame on Facebook live.

Gathered in the locker room following the team’s 18-16 win over the Chiefs in the AFC Division playoffs, the Steelers (including coach Mike Tomlin) sounded off on their next opponent: the Patriots. Brown posted more than 17 minutes of video celebrating the win, but the footage also contained Tomlin’s postgame speech. And he had a special way of referencing Pittsburgh’s AFC Championship opponent.

“We spotted those assholes a day and a half,” Tomlin said about the Patriots, who played the day before on Saturday.

“It’s a lion’s den,” Tomlin said of Gillette Stadium. “I’ve been there. A lot of us have been there.”

Another unknown person can be heard in the background saying “payback.”

In his time coaching the Steelers, Tomlin is 1-4 against the Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The lone win came in 2008, a season which culminated in the Steelers winning the Super Bowl.

Here’s the full video, with Tomlin’s speech beginning shortly after the two minute mark.