Tom Brady responded to Earl Thomas saying he has ‘easiest route’

After making his thoughts known on how easy he thinks Tom Brady has it, Seahawks safety Earl Thomas got a response from his Twitter target on Monday.

Brady, speaking on WEEI’s Kirk & Callahan, responded to a question about Thomas’ tweet over the weekend exclaiming that Brady “has the easiest route.” Predictably, the Patriots quarterback took the high road.

“I love Earl,” said Brady. “I think he’s a hell of a player. I really wish him the best in his recovery.”

Thomas was injured in December, rendering him out for the rest of the season. The Seahawks lost to the Falcons in the playoffs, 36-20. On the same day, the Patriots defeated the Texans 34-16 to advance to the team’s sixth straight AFC Championship.