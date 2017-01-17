Morning sports update: Josh McDaniels withdraws from consideration in 49ers head coach search

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

The Steelers’ choice words don’t faze the Pats heading into Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, but the Bruins floundered in a 4-0 loss against the Islanders.

Josh McDaniels not leaving Patriots to be 49ers head coach: “They did a great job with their presentation,” McDaniels said. “Again, humbled to be included in that process. At this time, it’s just best for my family and myself to remain here in New England, and focus on this year’s playoffs and finish out the year however it turns out.” (ESPN)

If Roger Goodell comes to Foxborough, Tom Brady is OK with it: Goodell has not been seen at Gillette Stadium since he punished the Patriots and Brady for Deflategate. (Boston Globe)

Mike Tomlin’s words won’t help Steelers against the Patriots: As ill-prepared and mistake-prone as the No. 1-seeded Patriots might have looked during their 34-16 win over the Houston Texans in Saturday’s divisional round playoff game, the proceedings of Sunday’s night’s playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs didn’t exactly build any added level of concern. (Boston.com)

Thomas’ big 4th quarter carries Celtics past Hornets, 108-98: It was Thomas’ 25th straight game with 20 or more points. He’s been putting up big final quarters of late — scoring 20 or more three times this season. No other NBA player had done it more than once entering Monday. (Boston.com)

Bruins turn in one of their worst efforts all season: The 17,565 fans at the Garden watched the Bruins fumble pucks, miss assignments, and play 60 minutes of disengaged and disinterested hockey. (Boston Globe)

JBJ offers thoughts on racial climate in Boston: “It is a topic of particular interest, not only because of the man the nation celebrates on Jan. 16, but also because of recent news items involving the Celtics’ Jae Crowder and Bradley Jr.’s Red Sox teammate, David Price, who told the Boston Globe he has heard racial taunts at Fenway Park.” (WEEI)