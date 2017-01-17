Patriots are happy to be home for AFC title game

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady leaves the field after the Patriots defeated the Houston Texans 34-16 in an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
The Patriots are 5-1 at home in AFC championship games, with their lone loss coming in 2013 against the Ravens. –Steven Senne / AP
By
KYLE HIGHTOWER
AP,
January 17, 2017

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots have had what seems like an annual spot in the AFC championship game over the past decade.

But the fact that this year’s game is at home could factor into whether they are able to make a return trip to the Super Bowl.

The Patriots became the first team since the 1970 merger to advance to the AFC title game in six straight seasons with their win over the Houston Texans last week.

The Patriots are 5-1 at home in AFC championship games, with their lone loss coming in 2013 against the Ravens in Ray Lewis’ final trip to Foxborough.

Advertisement

While being at home doesn’t guarantee victory, playing the game at Gillette Stadium is welcomed by a team that has been on the road in two of their past three trips to the AFC title game. Both of those road games ended in losses to Denver, including a 20-18 defeat last season.

“It’s the energy. You get out there and everyone is really energetic. The fans are really intense,” receiver Chris Hogan said Tuesday.

“At the end of the day, it’s another football game, and I just have to approach it like that, just the way I’ve been approaching every single game this year. Go out there, play my best, play good football and try to help this team win as much as I can.”

Special teams captain Matt Slater acknowledged that New England’s performance against the Texans could have been better, but said no one is taking anything for granted about this latest shot at a Super Bowl berth.

“Anytime you win a playoff game, whether you play well or not, if you win the game that’s all that matters,” Slater said.

“I think we all appreciate the opportunity that we have. Could we have played better? Certainly. But we could also be at home.”

Advertisement

The Steelers — and coach Mike Tomlin specifically — can expect to get an even more hostile reception than usual from the Patriots fans.

This comes after Tomlin was broadcast using a derogatory expletive to describe the Patriots during a postgame speech to his team following Pittsburgh’s divisional-round win over Kansas City.

Unbeknownst to Tomlin, the speech was aired on a social media livestream by Pittsburgh receiver Antonio Brown.

Tomlin apologized for his use of “regrettable” language on Tuesday. But he said he’s not worried about it having an impact on his team’s preparations this week.

“We are in the AFC championship. You aren’t going to creep in the back door of New England and win a football game, and creep out of there with an AFC championship,” he said. “I am not worried about our team’s ability to deal with the potential distractions.”

Slater said he continues to have respect for Tomlin and didn’t think his comments would serve as any extra motivation.

“At the end of the day the only thing that is gonna matter is what we do in between those white lines on Sunday,” Slater said. “What is said or what is done off the football field it really doesn’t matter. It’s about executing on Sunday.”

Notes: Receiver Chris Hogan said he is “feeling good” after he left Saturday’s win in the third quarter with a thigh injury. He said he could have come back into game, but the decision was made with the training staff for him not to go back in. “Just had a little minor setback in the game, but I’m working back every single day and feeling better every day,” Hogan said.

Advertisement

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

___

Follow Kyle Hightower on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/khightower

TOPICS: New England Patriots NFL
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Get the Globe's updates on the Patriots for free.
Get Point After, delivering Patriots game stats and the inside scoop right to your inbox.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
GREEN BAY, WI - NOVEMBER 30: Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots walks away from Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers after shaking hands following the NFL game at Lambeau Field on November 30, 2014 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Patriots 26-21.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady gushed about Aaron Rodgers January 17, 2017 | 3:08 PM
Kansas City Chiefs tackle Eric Fisher during a game against the San Diego Chargers Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Sports News
Angry Chiefs fans mistook a Boston meteorologist for a football player on Twitter January 17, 2017 | 2:34 PM
TD Garden is quickly changed from hockey to basketball.
Sports News
Watch TD Garden workers seamlessly switch from hockey to basketball in this time lapse January 17, 2017 | 1:41 PM
Boston, MA 1-16-17: The Bruins were already down 4-0 in the third perod when head coach Claude Julien standing behind the bench became irate after a penalty call went against Anton Blidh (not pictured). The fans behind him stare at the scoreboard as they watch the replay. The Boston Bruins hosted the New York Islanders in a regular season NHL hockey game at the TD Garden. (Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis) reporter: dupont topic: Bruins-Islanders
Boston Bruins
Bruins week ahead: Bruins look to bounce back after ugly loss January 17, 2017 | 1:17 PM
NFL
Tomlin: Brown 'foolish' to livestream postgame locker room January 17, 2017 | 1:06 PM
Roger Goodell won't be at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.
New England Patriots
Roger Goodell won't attend the AFC Championship in Foxborough January 17, 2017 | 11:50 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels walk together during warm-ups before an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Houston Texans, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
New England Patriots
Josh McDaniels withdraws from consideration in 49ers head coach search January 17, 2017 | 9:30 AM
Croatia's Ivo Karlovic celebrates after defeating Argentina's Horacio Zeballos during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Tennis
Karlovic smacks 75 aces, sets long match mark at Aussie Open January 17, 2017 | 8:18 AM
Logan Ryan had seven tackles Saturday against the Texans in arguably the best game of his career.
New England Patriots
Patriots defense deserves credit for its success January 17, 2017 | 7:37 AM
NBA
Warriors rout defending champion Cavaliers 126-91 in rematch January 17, 2017 | 12:26 AM
Boston Celtics
Thomas' big 4th quarter carries Celtics past Hornets, 108-98 January 16, 2017 | 11:05 PM
New England Patriots
Steelers downplay Tomlin's vulgar description of Patriots January 16, 2017 | 10:50 PM
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger throws a pass during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
New England Patriots
Patriots face different Steelers team with healthy Big Ben January 16, 2017 | 6:58 PM
Foxborough MA 10/2/16 New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick working with a tablet on the sidelines during second quarter action agaisnt the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on Sunday October 1, 2016. (Photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff)
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick had a classic response to Mike Tomlin video January 16, 2017 | 6:40 PM
Theo Epstein reacts to the position President Obama thinks he would fit in politics.
Sports News
President Obama has a political position in mind for Theo Epstein January 16, 2017 | 3:54 PM
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.
New England Patriots
The debate is over. Bill Belichick is the greatest NFL coach ever. January 16, 2017 | 3:51 PM
Boston Bruins
Bruins pull Rask in 4-0 loss to Islanders January 16, 2017 | 3:39 PM
Mike Tomlin watches action from the sideline.
New England Patriots
Mike Tomlin's words won't help Steelers against the Patriots January 16, 2017 | 2:34 PM
Boston Celtics center Kelly Olynyk (41) passes behind Atlanta Hawks forward Thabo Sefolosha (25) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, in Atlanta. Boston won 103-101. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Boston Celtics
Celtics player power rankings: Kelly Olynyk finally finds a rhythm January 16, 2017 | 2:13 PM
NFL
Chiefs' Andy Reid believes holding should have been no-call January 16, 2017 | 1:54 PM
Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy,, right, rushes against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman, left, and free safety Earl Thomas last week.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady responded to Earl Thomas saying he has 'easiest route' January 16, 2017 | 10:22 AM
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin on the sideline during the first quarter vs. the Patriots.
New England Patriots
Here's what Mike Tomlin really thinks of the Patriots January 16, 2017 | 10:20 AM
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger throws a pass against the Chiefs during the second half in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 15, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri.
New England Patriots
Steelers edge Chiefs to advance to face Patriots in AFC title game January 15, 2017 | 11:38 PM
ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 13: Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics reacts after hitting a three-point basket against the Dennis Schroder #17 of the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena on January 13, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas says he didn’t talk trash about Dennis Schroder’s mom January 15, 2017 | 4:12 PM
Logan Ryan had seven tackles Saturday against the Texans in arguably the best game of his career.
New England Patriots
5 reasons the Patriots beat the Texans January 15, 2017 | 11:34 AM
Vince Wilfork
New England Patriots
Vince Wilfork says goodbye to Patriots fans with likelihood of retirement January 15, 2017 | 8:09 AM
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick looks on in the first half against the Texans during the AFC Divisional Playoff Game at Gillette Stadium on January 14, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.
New England Patriots
Fixing mistakes key for Patriots heading into AFC title game January 15, 2017 | 3:11 AM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady leaves the field after defeating the Texans.
New England Patriots
Patriots make plenty of mistakes, but not enough to lose to Texans January 15, 2017 | 2:36 AM
Brock Osweiler of the Texans reacts in the second half against the Patriots during the AFC Divisional Playoff Game at Gillette Stadium on January 14, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.
New England Patriots
Brock Osweiler, Texans couldn't avoid mistakes in loss to Patriots January 15, 2017 | 1:59 AM
Julian Edelman talks to Tom Brady in the second half against the Texans during the AFC Divisional Playoff Game at Gillette Stadium on January 14, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady: 'We're going to have to play better than we played tonight' January 15, 2017 | 1:29 AM