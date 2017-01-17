Roger Goodell won’t attend the AFC Championship in Foxborough

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Though it’s getting progressively tougher for the commissioner to avoid watching the Patriots in person, he will do so for at least one more week.

With both the AFC and NFL championship games being played on Sunday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has reportedly chosen to attend the matchup in Atlanta between the Falcons and Packers. The information was reported by ESPN’s Mike Reiss on Tuesday morning:

Roger Goodell will attend the NFC Championship game in Atlanta on Sunday, per a league spokesman. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 17, 2017

Goodell, who was the public face of the NFL in its fight against the Patriots over the “Deflategate” controversy, has kept his distance from Gillette Stadium since ordering the suspension of Tom Brady for four games (which Brady served at the start of the season). Goodell was in Atlanta just last week to attend the Divisional Round game between the Falcons and Seahawks.