Roger Goodell won’t attend the AFC Championship in Foxborough

Maybe not too shocking a decision.

Roger Goodell won't be at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.
Roger Goodell won't be at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. –AP Photo/David Goldman, File
By
11:50 AM

Though it’s getting progressively tougher for the commissioner to avoid watching the Patriots in person, he will do so for at least one more week.

With both the AFC and NFL championship games being played on Sunday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has reportedly chosen to attend the matchup in Atlanta between the Falcons and Packers. The information was reported by ESPN’s Mike Reiss on Tuesday morning:

Goodell, who was the public face of the NFL in its fight against the Patriots over the “Deflategate” controversy, has kept his distance from Gillette Stadium since ordering the suspension of Tom Brady for four games (which Brady served at the start of the season). Goodell was in Atlanta just last week to attend the Divisional Round game between the Falcons and Seahawks.

TOPICS: New England Patriots
