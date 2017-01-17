Tom Brady gushed about Aaron Rodgers

"Whenever he's on, I usually stay up and watch."

GREEN BAY, WI - NOVEMBER 30: Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots walks away from Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers after shaking hands following the NFL game at Lambeau Field on November 30, 2014 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Patriots 26-21.
Tom Brady walks away from Aaron Rodgers after shaking hands following the Patriots' 26-21 loss at Lambeau Field on Nov. 30, 2014 in Green Bay. –Christian Petersen/Getty Images
It’s no secret that Tom Brady touts a strict sleeping schedule as part of his very regimented lifestyle: in bed by 8:30 p.m. and up by 5:30 a.m., without an alarm. So what’s the one thing that will tempt the 39-year-old to push his bedtime back a few hours later?

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Notoriously reserved in interviews, Brady didn’t hesitate in his admiration for Green Bay’s QB in a recent conversation on WEEI‘s “The Kirk & Callahan Show.”

“I think he does things that no one in the league has ever done, or can do, just because of his physical ability” the four-time Super Bowl champion said. “Some of the plays he makes are just phenomenal.”

“I always love watching his tape and admiring all the things that he can do because I can’t do many of those things. He’s had an incredible season.”

Brady continued to laud Rodgers’ “effortless style” when it comes to the velocity and placement of the ball, saying that “he is definitely working hard, but he’s making hard look easy.”

The praise is certainly well deserved, as the Packers are currently riding an eight-game win streak, featuring a 34-31 upset over the top-seeded Cowboys to advance to the NFC title game. Over the course of the regular season, Rodgers threw for 4,428 yards and recorded a league-high 40 touchdowns.

“I always love watching him play,” Brady admitted. “Whenever he’s on, I usually stay up and watch just because I love watching him play.”

If both the Patriots and Packers win their respective conference championships on Sunday, the two No. 12’s will go head to head in the Super Bowl for the first time on Feb. 5.

