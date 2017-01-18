Bill Belichick had a one-liner ready when asked about home-field advantage

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

While the Patriots have regularly made a habit of turning home playoff games into victories, Bill Belichick is under no illusions. Fan impact by itself isn’t decisive, the Patriots coach explained during a Wednesday press conference.

When asked about how much advantage the Patriots truly get from playing the upcoming AFC Championship Game against the Steelers at Gillette Stadium, Belichick made a topical reference:

Bill Belichick on importance of home-field advantage: "I don't know. Go ask Dallas and Kansas City." — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) January 18, 2017

Both the Chiefs and Cowboys, who also had home-field advantage in the previous round of the playoffs, were defeated. The Steelers, who the Patriots face on Sunday, defeated Kansas City, 18-16.

During the Belichick-Brady era, New England is 5-1 at home in Conference Championship games.