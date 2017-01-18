Steelers have forged a stiffer defense since first meeting

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

The AFC Championship game features the NFL’s two hottest teams.

The Steelers and Patriots both lost Nov. 13 (at home to Dallas and Seattle, respectively), and neither team has lost since. The Steelers have won nine in a row thanks to a reinvigorated defense and an all-time great season by Le’Veon Bell, while the Patriots have won eight in a row despite trading Jamie Collins and losing Rob Gronkowski for the season.

Bill Belichick and the Patriots are 5-2 all-time against Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, winning the last three games, including a 27-16 victory at Pittsburgh in Week 7. Tom Brady also holds a 5-2 head-to-head lead over Ben Roethlisberger, though Big Ben missed the Week 7 game with a knee injury. The Patriots and Steelers have twice played in the AFC Championship game, with the Patriots winning the 2001 and 2004 games, both of which were played at Heinz Field.

