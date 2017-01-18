What are you afraid of, Roger Goodell?

A Patriots fan holds a sign depicting Roger Goodell as Waldo.
A Patriots fan holds a sign depicting Roger Goodell as Waldo. –Barry Chin/Globe Staff
By
The Boston Globe
11:50 AM

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Roger Goodell’s office made it official early Tuesday: The NFL commissioner is electing to attend the NFC Championship game between the Packers and Falcons Sunday at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.

In today’s corporate-speak, this is what’s known as “bad optics.’’

It looks as though the commissioner is afraid to come to Foxborough.

What a joke. Are we really supposed to believe that the NFL boss can’t sit in the back of a tinted-window limo that will take him straight into the underbelly of Gillette Stadium Sunday night?

He doesn’t have to go on the field or sit in the stands (Goodell did sit in the Foxborough stands when the Patriots played the Ravens in the playoffs two years ago). He’s worried about riding in a private and secure stadium elevator that will deliver him to the red level, where he can sit in a cushy corporate box and sip chardonnay while the Steelers and Patriots battle for the AFC championship?

Read the complete story at BostonGlobe.com.

Don’t have a Globe subscription? Boston.com readers get a 2-week free trial.

TOPICS: New England Patriots NFL Tom Brady Deflategate
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Get the Globe's updates on the Patriots for free.
Get Point After, delivering Patriots game stats and the inside scoop right to your inbox.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Bill Belichick and defensive coordinator Matt Patricia confer during Sunday's win over the Texans.
New England Patriots
Do the Patriots improve after ‘ugly wins’? January 18, 2017 | 11:14 AM
Steelers linebacker James Harrison sacks Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith in Sunday's playoff game.
New England Patriots
Steelers have forged a stiffer defense since first meeting January 18, 2017 | 11:06 AM
Boston, MA 1-16-17: There were glum looks all around,incluidng Bruins head coach Claude Julien standing behind the bench, after the Islanders went ahead 3-0 in the second period. The Boston Bruins hosted the New York Islanders in a regular season NHL hockey game at the TD Garden. (Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis) reporter: dupont topic: Bruins-Islanders
Boston Bruins
The Bruins aren't only a mediocre hockey team, they're becoming something far worse January 18, 2017 | 10:49 AM
Randy Moss taunts Anthony Smith during the regular season matchup in 2007.
New England Patriots
Looking back on Anthony Smith 'guaranteeing' a Steelers win against the Patriots January 18, 2017 | 10:14 AM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walks on the field prior to an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016, in Cleveland. New England won 33-13. (AP Photo/David Richard)
New England Patriots
Louis Riddick still feels positive impact of playing for Bill Belichick January 18, 2017 | 9:32 AM
KANSAS CITY, MP - JANUARY 15: Wide receiver Antonio Brown #84 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates after a catch against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 15, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri.
NFL
Antonio Brown apologizes for controversial locker room video January 18, 2017 | 8:49 AM
FILE - In this Oct. 6, 2016, file photo, Toronto Blue Jays' Jose Bautista smiles as he walks through the dugout during Game 1 of the team's American League Division Series against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas. A person with knowledge of the negotiations tells The Associated Press that free agent outfielder Jose Bautista is staying with the Toronto Blue Jays after agreeing to an $18 million, one-year contract with mutual options for more years. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
MLB
AP source: Jose Bautista, Blue Jays agree to deal January 17, 2017 | 11:48 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady leaves the field after the Patriots defeated the Houston Texans 34-16 in an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots
Patriots are happy to be home for AFC title game January 17, 2017 | 7:40 PM
GREEN BAY, WI - NOVEMBER 30: Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots walks away from Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers after shaking hands following the NFL game at Lambeau Field on November 30, 2014 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Patriots 26-21.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady gushed about Aaron Rodgers January 17, 2017 | 3:08 PM
Kansas City Chiefs tackle Eric Fisher during a game against the San Diego Chargers Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Sports News
Angry Chiefs fans mistook a Boston meteorologist for a football player on Twitter January 17, 2017 | 2:34 PM
TD Garden is quickly changed from hockey to basketball.
Sports News
Watch TD Garden workers seamlessly switch from hockey to basketball January 17, 2017 | 1:41 PM
Boston, MA 1-16-17: The Bruins were already down 4-0 in the third perod when head coach Claude Julien standing behind the bench became irate after a penalty call went against Anton Blidh (not pictured). The fans behind him stare at the scoreboard as they watch the replay. The Boston Bruins hosted the New York Islanders in a regular season NHL hockey game at the TD Garden. (Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis) reporter: dupont topic: Bruins-Islanders
Boston Bruins
Bruins week ahead: Bruins look to bounce back after ugly loss January 17, 2017 | 1:17 PM
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
NFL
Mike Tomlin: Brown 'foolish' to livestream postgame locker room January 17, 2017 | 1:06 PM
Roger Goodell won't be at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.
New England Patriots
Roger Goodell won't attend the AFC Championship in Foxborough January 17, 2017 | 11:50 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels walk together during warm-ups before an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Houston Texans, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
New England Patriots
Josh McDaniels withdraws from consideration in 49ers head coach search January 17, 2017 | 9:30 AM
Croatia's Ivo Karlovic celebrates after defeating Argentina's Horacio Zeballos during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Tennis
Karlovic smacks 75 aces, sets long match mark at Aussie Open January 17, 2017 | 8:18 AM
Logan Ryan had seven tackles Saturday against the Texans in arguably the best game of his career.
New England Patriots
Patriots defense deserves credit for its success January 17, 2017 | 7:37 AM
NBA
Warriors rout defending champion Cavaliers 126-91 in rematch January 17, 2017 | 12:26 AM
Boston Celtics
Thomas' big 4th quarter carries Celtics past Hornets, 108-98 January 16, 2017 | 11:05 PM
New England Patriots
Steelers downplay Tomlin's vulgar description of Patriots January 16, 2017 | 10:50 PM
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger throws a pass during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
New England Patriots
Patriots face different Steelers team with healthy Big Ben January 16, 2017 | 6:58 PM
Foxborough MA 10/2/16 New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick working with a tablet on the sidelines during second quarter action agaisnt the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on Sunday October 1, 2016. (Photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff)
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick had a classic response to Mike Tomlin video January 16, 2017 | 6:40 PM
Theo Epstein reacts to the position President Obama thinks he would fit in politics.
Sports News
President Obama has a political position in mind for Theo Epstein January 16, 2017 | 3:54 PM
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.
New England Patriots
The debate is over. Bill Belichick is the greatest NFL coach ever. January 16, 2017 | 3:51 PM
Boston Bruins
Bruins pull Rask in 4-0 loss to Islanders January 16, 2017 | 3:39 PM
Mike Tomlin watches action from the sideline.
New England Patriots
Mike Tomlin's words won't help Steelers against the Patriots January 16, 2017 | 2:34 PM
Boston Celtics center Kelly Olynyk (41) passes behind Atlanta Hawks forward Thabo Sefolosha (25) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, in Atlanta. Boston won 103-101. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Boston Celtics
Celtics player power rankings: Kelly Olynyk finally finds a rhythm January 16, 2017 | 2:13 PM
NFL
Chiefs' Andy Reid believes holding should have been no-call January 16, 2017 | 1:54 PM
Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy,, right, rushes against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman, left, and free safety Earl Thomas last week.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady responded to Earl Thomas saying he has 'easiest route' January 16, 2017 | 10:22 AM
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin on the sideline during the first quarter vs. the Patriots.
New England Patriots
Here's what Mike Tomlin really thinks of the Patriots January 16, 2017 | 10:20 AM