Donald Trump gives Robert Kraft a shout-out at inaugural event

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Vice President-elect Mike Pence and his wife Karen applaud as President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrive for a VIP reception and dinner with donors Thursday in Washington. —Evan Vucci / AP

President-elect Donald Trump name-dropped the Patriots once again on Thursday night, the eve of his inauguration.

Speaking at a dinner for campaign donors in Washington, D.C., Trump singled out Robert Kraft, saying the Patriots owner isn’t under any pressure with Tom Brady and Bill Belichick leading his team in the playoffs this weekend.

At a donor dinner, President-elect Donald Trump thanked Robert Kraft and said Tom Brady called to congratulate him #Patriots pic.twitter.com/Jj1TtcGrRW — WBZ Boston News (@cbsboston) January 20, 2017

“In the audience, we have somebody that’s under no pressure whatsoever,” Trump said, “cause he’s got a great quarterback named Tom Brady, and a great coach, and a great coach named Belichick: Bob Kraft. So good luck, Bob. Your friend Tom just called. He feels good. He called to congratulate us. He feels good. Good luck. You’re going to do great things.”

Advertisement

Earlier Thursday, The New York Times published a feature on Kraft, in which the Patriots owner said he believes Trump’s policies will be great for the U.S. economy.

“I think one of the great problems in the country today is the working poor, the middle class, that there hasn’t been growth in income on an equal basis, and I really think the policies he’s going to bring to bear are going to be great for the economic side of America,” Kraft told the Times.