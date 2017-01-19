Expect another heavyweight fight when Patriots and Steelers kick off

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

FOXBOROUGH — Matt Light has a special place in his heart and some warm memories of Pittsburgh.

The Steelers may not share those fuzzy feelings.

The former lumberjack left tackle was a member of two Patriots squads that marched into Heinz Field and won a pair of AFC Championship games the old-fashioned way — with some smashmouth football.

“I love the physical side of the game,’’ Light said Tuesday. “I’m not saying dirty, but I liked to get after it. You know, ‘Hey, you punch me, I’ll punch you, and we’ll walk off the field feeling good about this.’ I like that physical nature and it didn’t get any better than playing those guys.’’

Advertisement

The Patriots went on the win Super Bowls after those wins in the 2001 and 2004 playoffs, the second of which particularly stands out to Light.

Read the complete story at BostonGlobe.com.

Don’t have a Globe subscription? Boston.com readers get a 2-week free trial.