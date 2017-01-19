Gewinnen! Watch Tom Brady attempt to speak German

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

What’s more exciting than watching Tom Brady play football? Watching Tom Brady narrate his own highlight reel. In German.

The latest episode of the “Sea Bass’ School of German” features Patriots offensive tackle Sebastian Vollmer trying to teach his teammate a few lines of football commentary in his native tongue. Vollmer, who hails from Kaarst, Germany, was not impressed with Brady’s abilities, or lack thereof.

“I don’t even know what to say,” Vollmer told him in the video posted on Twitter. “You won four Super Bowls, MVPs, all these things. People keep telling me this guy knows stuff. This is horrendous. This might be your kryptonite.”

Tom Brady visits Seabass' School of Football. https://t.co/R0p9VzCLxo — Sebastian Vollmer (@SebVollmer) January 18, 2017

Although Brady might not be the GOAT when it comes to speaking the German language, he certainly had fun with it, showing off a relaxed and playful side that frequently goes unseen.

And in typical Tom Brady fashion, he eventually finds a way to win by discovering that “touchdown” in German is, in fact, “touchdown.”

We’re still waiting for the clip that show’s Brady pronouncing his wife’s last name: Bündchen.