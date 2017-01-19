LeGarrette Blount’s friendship with Steelers’ Le’Veon Bell transcends abrupt Pittsburgh exit

"This game doesn't last as long as any friendship would."

Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount takes questions from reporters in the locker room prior to practice in Foxborough.
Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount takes questions from reporters in the locker room prior to practice in Foxborough. –AP Photo/Steven Senne
By
WILL GRAVES
AP,
January 19, 2017

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The football player and friend in Le’Veon Bell understood why LeGarrette Blount walked off the job that cold night in Nashville more than two years ago, jogging to the locker room with the clock still running as Bell and the rest of the Pittsburgh Steelers reveled in a critical victory over Tennessee.

For the teammate in Bell, things were a bit more complicated. Here was a guy who was supposed to have his back instead pouting his way out of town while Bell was in the middle of a breakout season.

“It made me think a little more differently (about him),” Bell said. “But LeGarrette’s doing his thing.”

Advertisement

Blount’s just doing it for the Patriots, not the Steelers, who cut Blount two days after his hasty retreat. Blount was back with New England by the end of the week and three months later earned a Super Bowl ring while Bell sat at home recovering from a hyperextended left knee injury that forced him to miss Pittsburgh’s playoff loss to Baltimore.

Yet Bell holds no grudges. The two remain in constant contact, though the texting may slow this week with the Steelers (13-5) headed to Foxborough to face Blount and the Patriots (15-2) in the AFC championship game.

It wasn’t supposed to work out this way.

The Steelers signed Blount in the spring of 2014 believing the hulking Blount could be the bruising change of pace back they needed to complement the rapidly maturing Bell’s decidedly pragmatic style. And if Blount happened to become a mentor of sorts along the way, even better.

Neither happened.

In August 2014 Bell and Blount were picked up by a police officer after he noticed the scent of marijuana smoke coming from a car Bell was driving, leading to a DUI charge for Bell, a drug charge for Blount and brief suspensions by the NFL for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

Advertisement

The two split carries early that season, but as Bell’s touches went up and Blount’s productivity went down, the future became apparent to both. Blount’s frustrations bubbled over as Bell finished off a 204-yard performance in a Monday night game. By lunchtime on Wednesday, he was released. The sting in the locker room was palpable.

“For him to walk out on his team, yeah it hurt,” right tackle Marcus Gilbert said. “Whenever LeGarette Blount was over here, it was hard for him to fit into the offense because Le’Veon was on such a roll. He wanted more touches. It was just hard.”

Too hard apparently, though for Blount the ends ultimately justified the means. He helped push the Patriots to a championship shortly after re-signing and ran for an NFL-high 18 touchdowns this season, including two in a 27-16 victory in Pittsburgh in October. Bell had 149 total yards, 81 receiving and 68 coming on 10 receptions in the loss, a showcase of the versatility few backs in the league can match, Blount included.

“No, I’ve never seen anyone do that — to be as effective as he is,” Blount said. “It’s just something that he does. It’s his style. That’s all I can really say about it. You can’t really describe what he can do.”

Bell, Blount and their teams have moved on professionally. The role of steadying veteran presence the Steelers thought they might be getting with Blount has instead been filled by DeAngelo Williams. The 33-year-old has fit in seamlessly, showing there’s plenty of life in his legs during the first three weeks of the season while Bell served a second suspension for running afoul of the league’s drug policy, then gracefully stepping aside when Bell returned.

Advertisement

“I think DeAngelo is to the point where he’s like, ‘Man, I just want to win. I don’t want the ball 20 times,'” Bell said. “He kind of leans on me, being a younger guy and taking more of the carries and things like that. Because DeAngelo has done just about everything. So I’m obviously trying to be the type of player DeAngelo is.”

Blount wasn’t at that point in his career yet when he arrived in Pittsburgh, though in a twist he’s found himself now splitting carries with a resurgent Dion Lewis. The two have nearly the identical number of carries (59 for Lewis, 58 for Blount) over the last month, though don’t expect Blount to literally exit stage left. This isn’t two years ago. If it’s something that comes up during Blount’s texts with Bell, neither are saying. Their bromance stopped being limited to just football long ago. They couldn’t co-exist together in the same uniform. Life, however, is another matter entirely.

“This game doesn’t last as long as any friendship would,” Blount said. “This game is limited. You never know when it’s over. Friendships last forever. He’s one of the guys that I’m going to continue to talk to for a really long time.”

NOTES: Bell did not practice on Thursday but it wasn’t injury related. He is expected to play Sunday. … LB James Harrison missed practice Thursday while dealing with shoulder and triceps injury. … TE Ladarius Green did not practice and remains in the concussion protocol. … Several players returned to practice after being held out Wednesday due to illness, including K Chris Boswell and WR Darrius Heyward-Bey.

___

AP Sports Writer Kyle Hightower in Boston contributed to this report.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

TOPICS: New England Patriots
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Get the Globe's updates on the Patriots for free.
Get Point After, delivering Patriots game stats and the inside scoop right to your inbox.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Isaiah Thomas of the Celtics reacts during the fourth quarter against the Knicks at TD Garden on Jan. 18, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas misses out on All-Star starter spot due to tiebreaker January 20, 2017 | 7:46 AM
FILE - In this Sept. 16, 1984 file photo, New York Jets Mark Gastineau reacts at the end of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in East Rutherford, N.J. Former New York Jets sack-dancing star Mark Gastineau says he is suffering from several health issues caused from years of playing football. The 60-year-old Gastineau says during a radio interview with Pete McCarthy on 710 WOR Radio in New York that he has been diagnosed with dementia, Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File)
NFL
Former Jets star Mark Gastineau says he has several health issues January 19, 2017 | 10:50 PM
Vice President-elect Mike Pence, left, and his wife Karen, second from left, applaud as President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrive for a VIP reception and dinner with donors, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
New England Patriots
Donald Trump gives Robert Kraft a shout-out at inaugural event January 19, 2017 | 9:51 PM
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, left, and businessman Donald Trump, right, applaud on the field before an NFL football game between the Patriots and the New York Jets in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Oct. 21, 2012.
New England Patriots
Robert Kraft says Donald Trump will be 'great' for the economy January 19, 2017 | 5:10 PM
Tom Brady recently attended teammate Sebastian Vollmer's Seabass' School of German.
New England Patriots
Gewinnen! Watch Tom Brady attempt to speak German January 19, 2017 | 3:49 PM
LEICESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 8: xxxx competes with xxxx during the Aviva Premiership match between Leicester Tigers and Worcester Warriors at Welford Road on October 8, 2016 in Leicester, England.
New England Patriots
Meet the Twitter-verified athlete also named Tom Brady January 19, 2017 | 3:43 PM
Foxoboro-1/19/02- Patriots QB Tom Brady celebrates 4th quarter touch down against Oakland . -- Library Tag 01202002 National-Foreign
New England Patriots
What if the Patriots never won the Tuck Rule Game? January 19, 2017 | 3:24 PM
NFL
Raiders file papers to move to Las Vegas January 19, 2017 | 1:04 PM
Corey Dillon's efforts helped the Patriots beat the Steelers in the AFC title game in January of 2005.
New England Patriots
Expect another heavyweight fight when Patriots and Steelers kick off January 19, 2017 | 11:14 AM
NBA
TNT to launch 'Players Only' NBA broadcasts featuring ex-players January 19, 2017 | 11:12 AM
Jeff Bagwell spoke with reporters Wednesday after his election to baseball's Hall of Fame.
Boston Red Sox
Jeff Bagwell wound up being Lou Gorman’s worst nightmare January 19, 2017 | 11:03 AM
Tom Brady took the podium Wednesday in the Patriots media room.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady: ‘We have to play our best game of the year’ January 19, 2017 | 10:29 AM
PITTSBURGH, PA - OCTOBER 23: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots and Ben Roethlisberger of the Pittsburgh Steelers embrace before the game at Heinz Field on October 23, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
New England Patriots
Ben Roethlisberger hangs Tom Brady's jersey in his office January 19, 2017 | 8:07 AM
MLB
Bonds, Clemens making slow gains with changing electorate January 19, 2017 | 7:20 AM
Tennis
Djokovic out in 2nd-round upset loss to Istomin in Australia January 19, 2017 | 5:49 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, speaks with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.
New England Patriots
Roethlisberger hoping to play up to Brady's "gold standard" January 19, 2017 | 2:44 AM
Detroit Red Wings center Frans Nielsen (51) scores on Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask (40) in a shootout during an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Detroit. Detroit won 6-5. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Boston Bruins
Bruins blow early 3-goal lead, lose to Red Wings 6-5 in shootout January 18, 2017 | 11:30 PM
BOSTON, MA - JANUARY 18: Derrick Rose #25 of the New York Knicks drives against Marcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics during the first half at TD Garden on January 18, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Boston Celtics
Derrick Rose powers slumping Knicks past Celtics 117-106 January 18, 2017 | 10:20 PM
Pawtucket;12-26-06; A statue of the Paw Sox mascot looms in front of McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket. Tom Herde/Globe Staff 07pawtucket SLUG: 07pawtucket 3 of 9 CREDIT: Tom Herde/ Globe Staff CAPTION: A statue of the Paw Sox mascot looms in front of McCoy Stadium, home of the Pawtucket Red Sox, the Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox.
Boston Red Sox
PawSox are talking about a new site for stadium January 18, 2017 | 9:08 PM
New England Patriots running back James White (28) celebrates his touchdown catch with Martellus Bennett, left, during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Houston Texans, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
New England Patriots
Martellus Bennett is remaining himself during playoff run January 18, 2017 | 8:52 PM
Jerry Remy.
Boston Red Sox
NESN re-signs Jerry Remy to a multiyear contract January 18, 2017 | 7:59 PM
Black & White Daily -- 1990: MONTREAL EXPOS OUTFIELDER TIM RAINES ROUNDS SECOND BASE DURING THE EXPOS VERSUS SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS GAME AT CANDLESTICK PARK IN SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA. -- Library Tag 03292002 Baseball 2002
MLB
Hall of Fame voters got it right January 18, 2017 | 7:32 PM
FILE - In this March 6, 2006, file photo, Houston Astros' Jeff Bagwell warms up before facing Washington Nationals in the first inning of spring training baseball in Kissimmee, Fla. Bagwell and Tim Raines are likely to be voted into baseball's Hall of Fame on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, when Trevor Hoffman and Ivan Rodriguez also could gain the honor. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
MLB
Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines, Ivan Rodriguez elected to Hall of Fame January 18, 2017 | 6:10 PM
Lady Gaga performs during the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Grand Palais in Paris on November 30, 2016.
NFL
NFL says Lady Gaga not banned from talking Trump at Super Bowl January 18, 2017 | 4:05 PM
ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 13: Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics reacts after hitting a three-point basket against the Dennis Schroder #17 of the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena on January 13, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas is the NBA's best 4th-quarter scorer since ... January 18, 2017 | 2:22 PM
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick looks on in the first half against the Texans during the AFC Divisional Playoff Game at Gillette Stadium on January 14, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick had a one-liner ready when asked about home-field advantage January 18, 2017 | 1:54 PM
A Patriots fan holds a sign depicting Roger Goodell as Waldo.
New England Patriots
What are you afraid of, Roger Goodell? January 18, 2017 | 11:50 AM
Bill Belichick and defensive coordinator Matt Patricia confer during Sunday's win over the Texans.
New England Patriots
Do the Patriots improve after ‘ugly wins’? January 18, 2017 | 11:14 AM
Steelers linebacker James Harrison sacks Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith in Sunday's playoff game.
New England Patriots
Steelers have forged a stiffer defense since first meeting January 18, 2017 | 11:06 AM
Boston, MA 1-16-17: There were glum looks all around,incluidng Bruins head coach Claude Julien standing behind the bench, after the Islanders went ahead 3-0 in the second period. The Boston Bruins hosted the New York Islanders in a regular season NHL hockey game at the TD Garden. (Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis) reporter: dupont topic: Bruins-Islanders
Boston Bruins
Bruins aren't just mediocre, they're becoming something far worse January 18, 2017 | 10:49 AM