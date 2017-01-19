Morning sports update: Ben Roethlisberger hangs Tom Brady’s jersey in his office

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

The Celtics stumbled against the slumping Knicks, and Claude Julien remains on thin ice as the Bruins couldn’t hold on to a three-goal lead against the Red Wings.

Tom Brady’s jersey hangs in Ben Roethlisberger’s office: New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady followed through on his promise to deliver one of his game jerseys to Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, a request that Roethlisberger made in October, and it proudly hangs in Roethlisberger’s office. (ESPN)

Bruins blow early 3-goal lead, lose to Red Wings 6-5 in shootout: ‘‘We collapsed,’’ Boston coach Claude Julien said. ‘‘That was pretty obvious. It was just one of those games. We didn’t get the save when we needed it. We made some mistakes that gave them chances. A lot of things went wrong tonight after we took that lead. (Boston.com)

Derrick Rose powers slumping Knicks past Celtics 117-106: Boston closed to 97-96 on Jaylen Brown’s two free throws with just under eight minutes to play, but Justin Holiday and Courtney Lee nailed 3-pointers 29 seconds apart, pushing New York’s lead back to seven. (Boston.com)

NESN re-signs Jerry Remy to a multiyear contract: “I’m very excited and pleased to be able to continue doing the job that I love, now heading into my 30th year and beyond with NESN,” said Remy in a statement. “I want to thank NESN and the Red Sox for all their support in the past and going forward.” (Boston.com)

Raines, Bagwell, Rodriguez elected to Baseball Hall Of Fame while Schilling, Ramirez fall short: Former Red Sox slugger Manny Ramirez earned 24 percent of the vote. (CBS Boston)

LeGarrette Blount on differences with Patriots and Steelers: ‘Next question’: Having played for both the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots, running back LeGarrette Blount has experienced the behind-the-scenes culture of both locker rooms. (ESPN)