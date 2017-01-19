Tom Brady: ‘We have to play our best game of the year’

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

FOXBOROUGH — Tom Brady conducted his midweek meeting with the media much the way he conducts himself on the field on weekends.

All business.

Keeping his answers short and to the point, the Patriots quarterback was clearly focused on preparing for the AFC Championship game showdown with the Steelers when he hopped up on the podium Wednesday.

Though his voice was a little low and a little hoarse, Brady insisted he was “good” when asked if he was feeling OK.

Brady said the priorities are simple in the postseason.

“We have to play our best game of the year,’’ he said. “I think that’s what it comes down to. We’ve got to all do whatever it takes to be at our best for those three hours on Sunday night.

Advertisement

Read the complete story at BostonGlobe.com.

Don’t have a Globe subscription? Boston.com readers get a 2-week free trial.