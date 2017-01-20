Before Brady-Roethlisberger IX, a look back at the star quarterbacks’ career matchups

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Tom Brady and Ben Roethlisberger are two of the most accomplished quarterbacks in the NFL. Each has experienced multiple Super Bowl wins. And each is uniquely dangerous for opposing defenses.

Since Roethlisberger became the starting quarterback for the Steelers during the 2004 season, the two have gone head-to-head eight times. Brady and the Patriots have emerged victorious in six of the games, with Roethlisberger winning the other two.

Their ninth career matchup will take place on the same stage as their first: the AFC Championship Game. Here’s a quick look back at the dueling stat lines from over the years:

October, 31, 2004: Steelers 34, Patriots 20

Brady : 25-43, 271 yards passing, two touchdowns (two interceptions)

: 25-43, 271 yards passing, two touchdowns (two interceptions) Roethlisberger: 18-24, 196 yards passing, two touchdowns

January 23, 2005: Steelers 27, Patriots 41

Brady : 14-21, 207 yards passing, two touchdowns

: 14-21, 207 yards passing, two touchdowns Roethlisberger: 14-24, 226 yards passing, two touchdowns (three interceptions)

September 25, 2005: Steelers 20, Patriots 23

Brady : 31-41, 372 yards passing, (one interception)

: 31-41, 372 yards passing, (one interception) Roethlisberger: 12-28, 216 yards passing, two touchdowns

December 9, 2007: Patriots 34, Steelers 13

Brady : 32-46, 399 yards passing, four touchdowns

: 32-46, 399 yards passing, four touchdowns Roethlisberger: 19-32, 187 yards passing, one touchdown

November 14, 2010: Steelers 26, Patriots 39

Brady : 30-43, 350 yards passing, three touchdowns (one rushing touchdown)

: 30-43, 350 yards passing, three touchdowns (one rushing touchdown) Roethlisberger: 30-49, 387 yards passing, three touchdowns (one interception)

October 30, 2011: Steelers 25, Patriots 17

Brady : 24-35, 198 yards passing, two touchdowns

: 24-35, 198 yards passing, two touchdowns Roethlisberger: 36-50, 365 yards passing, two touchdowns (one interception)

November 3, 2013: Patriots 55, Steelers 31

Brady : 23-33, 432 yards passing, four touchdowns

: 23-33, 432 yards passing, four touchdowns Roethlisberger: 28-48, 400 yards passing, four touchdowns (two interceptions)

September 10, 2015: Patriots 28, Steelers 21

Brady : 25-32, 288 yards passing, four touchdowns

: 25-32, 288 yards passing, four touchdowns Roethlisberger: 26-38, 351 yards passing, one touchdown (one interception)