Damien Woody on Brady’s aura, Belichick’s first Patriots training camp and business of football

In 1999, the Patriots didn’t look very far to find the team’s first-round draft choice. Damien Woody, a standout offensive lineman for Boston College, was selected with the 17th pick to play for (then) Patriots coach, Pete Carroll.

After helping the Patriots win two Super Bowls in the early Brady-Belichick era, Woody left New England in free agency. Now retired from playing, he continues to be a keen observer of the Patriots and football in general as an analyst for ESPN.

In a recent interview, Woody opened up about his time with the Patriots, as well as a few other issues, including his problem with the notion that college athletes get a “free education.”

You were drafted by the Patriots in 1999, before Bill Belichick was coach. And you were also there during his only losing season in New England. Is there a moment you can remember when you started to really believe he would lead the team to greatness?

Damien Woody: It was more gradual, but when people ask me this question about coach Belichick and his early tenure with the Patriots, I always go back to his first training camp. His very first team meeting, the night before training camp started, I remember him coming in and he said, ‘It’s time to go to work. Don’t ask for any breaks. There will not be any breaks. Put your head down. You’re in a tunnel. So let’s go to work.’ And he just left out of the room. So I’m thinking, ‘Oh my god, what are we in for?’ And remember this is before the new CBA where they restrict the hitting in practice. We were going at it, for like a month straight. Just killing each other. And I remember every night we had a meeting, and he would tell the team that this player retired, or that player went AWOL. There were guys literally dropping like flies. But it was all a process, because he was weeding out the guys that he didn’t want there.

And his first year we went 5-11, had a lot of older guys with bloated contracts. He was just phasing guys out. But then the very next year, he didn’t have to focus on implementing the culture. The culture was already established. So then he could take it to the next level. Sure enough, that’s the year we went to the Super Bowl. The methodology was validated in his second year.

And in regard to Tom Brady, was there a moment in the 2001 season when you began to really believe in him as someone who could not only be a starter but a star?

DW: I tend to look at it as when Tom first came in, Tom was fourth on the depth chart. And the thing that stuck out to me was before you become a star, you have to have certain traits that lead you to become a star. And the one thing you saw from him, even as a fourth-string quarterback was his command of other guys on the field. And this dude, when he got in the huddle, he just had an aura about him and a presence about him that was special. You knew with coaching that the guy could develop into something special.

Nobody knew at the time that Brady was going to turn out to be the star that he is now, but he had all of the intangibles that can lead you to that realm. So, at the time, it was that this guy started fourth string, but was all of a sudden leap-frogging people. Before you knew it, he was right behind Bledsoe, just soaking it all in. Then obviously there was the infamous Jets game where Mo Lewis knocked Bledsoe out, and in comes Tom Brady. Really, the rest was history. Brady needed to be developed like any other person, but his intangibles were just special. And he still has them. Everything that he has now, he had that in the beginning. It’s rare, because some guys, when they make it, they think they have it all figured out and they lose the reason of what got them there. Whereas Tom, he has the same intangibles, the same drive that he had when he first stepped foot in the Patriots organization. And that’s why I believe he’s the best quarterback of all time.

When you went from the Super Bowl champion Patriots to the Lions as a free agent [in 2004], were there differences that stuck out between a winning organization and one that had less recent success?

DW: The difference between Detroit and New England was night and day. It was just totally night and day. And as for why I made the decision [to leave the Patriots], for me and my family, I won two Super Bowls in New England, had a ton of success there, but I also felt like I had to look at the business component and make sure that life after football was taken care of. So it was a decision made after we tried to come to a contract agreement, it didn’t happen and both sides chose to go their separate ways. There were no harsh feelings.

But once I got to Detroit, I was like, ‘Boy, this is nothing like New England.’ I mean, just the structure, the coaching, the type of players. There were a lot of times where coaches and front office people were just grilling me about what it was like in New England. And I’m thinking to myself like, ‘If you guys want me to be the GM too, shouldn’t that be in my contract?’ You paid me to just be a player, not to come in and be a player/GM like Bill Russell. That wasn’t in my contract. If you ask any player, they will tell that when you’ve had good coaching, you will notice bad coaching right away. And unfortunately that was the situation where the coaching and environment was far superior in New England, and myself I fell victim to it. I didn’t play to my expectations in Detroit. Luckily for me, I have to give a lot of credit to Rod Marinelli. He actually benched me in Detroit. That right there triggered me, and I had to earn my starting spot back, which in turn inspired me to play probably my best football in Detroit in my last year, which I then ended up going to New York with Eric Mangini and really finished my career on a high note.

I saw your comments during bowl season and wanted to ask you about college players skipping bowl games to prevent injuries before they turn professional. How much has your opinion on that subject changed over the years? Have you always had a realist view of college players protecting themselves?

DW: Well, I think for a lot of people as you move forward, a lot of things influence you and your thinking. You’re molded by the experiences you go through in life. So, for me, going through my professional career and then kind of understanding and seeing the college environment as it is, now more so than ever I know that college football is big business. I mean, it’s a multi-billion dollar business. The argument that you hear from some of these people will say well, the players are compensated with a scholarship. And I think that that pales in comparison to the money that these universities and these conferences and these coaches are making. As we know, a lot of these people that graduate from college, they still can’t find a job. So this whole notion that you’re getting a free education, it’s not free! Because free means that it’s given to you without any expectation in return. You have to go out there and practice and play, so it’s not free. That just drives me crazy when people say that.

So I just look at it is as these guys, in respect to [Christian] McCaffrey and [Leonard] Fournette, these guys have given their all to their respective universities. They’ve generated a ton of money, a ton of spotlight for the schools, and they’ve entered a point in their careers where they have to think of themselves, because we’ve seen it already. We’ve seen it with Jake Butt tearing his ACL in the bowl game. We saw it with Jaylon Smith [last year] who tore his knee up in the bowl game against Ohio State. You’re talking about a guy who was potentially going in the top five, and didn’t get drafted until the second round. You can’t make that money up! When you drop that far in the draft, that’s it. That money is forever gone.

That’s why I said these guys have to make a decision that’s in the best interest of them and their family. And it’s business, just like coaches make decisions all the time when they leave the university before the team plays in the bowl game. Nobody’s complaining then, but all of a sudden you want to hold a student athlete’s foot to the fire when he decides in his very last collegiate game that it would be better to skip this game and avoid risking injury so he can prepare himself to be a professional.

Extremely bad take. Try again…. https://t.co/OT1Okcdllm — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) December 20, 2016

And you’ve sparred on Twitter with other former football players on this subject.

DW: What drives me crazy is a lot of these former players, they want to say the PC thing. They want to say what in their mind is the politically correct thing to say. And I think, if you were in their shoes, I guarantee you in this climate that we’re in, you would probably consider doing the same thing. So why be hypocritical and talk down on some guys who are basically just making a business decision? It’s not like they’re out here committing a crime or doing something detrimental to the team. They’re making a business decision for them and their family. They’ve given everything they possibly could to the school, no it’s time for them to make a business decision.

Because it’s such a quality field of quarterbacks remaining in the playoffs, I wanted to ask you how you would rank the Brady, Rodgers, Roethlisberger, Ryan group?

DW: I had a conversation earlier on ESPN and I said that Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time, and Aaron Rodgers is the most talented quarterback that I’ve ever seen. And I feel like some people couldn’t make the distinction in what I was saying. Tom Brady, if you look at his body of work, there’s really no comparison. Nobody really stands up to it. He has the best résumé of any quarterback in NFL history.

But as far as right now, if you’re building a quarterback, you would probably end up with Aaron Rodgers. With the accuracy, the arm strength, the intellect, the mobility. Aaron Rodgers is that guy. So if I had to pick one guy right now out of the four, I would probably have to say Rodgers. He’s probably playing the best football at the quarterback position that I’ve seen. He’s that hot right now. That’s not to disparage the other three quarterbacks, because they’re playing at an unbelievable level, and I feel like Matt Ryan is the MVP of the league this year, that’s how well he’s playing. But right now, the way that Rodgers is playing, it’s like on a video game level. So I would have to go with Rodgers at one, and then after that, it’s like just pick a guy because you can’t go wrong with any of them. You can’t.

And speaking of Matt Ryan, your alma mater, Boston College, continues to produce NFL talent, but do you think that they can ever compete at a national level?

DW: Well it wasn’t that long ago that they were ranked number two in the country. They had Matt Ryan and some high-level running backs. The offensive line was one of the best in the country. BC has never had too many elite athletes. That’s never been the case, but when they’ve been really good, they’ve had high-level quarterback play, outstanding line play and a pretty good running back. That’s usually been recipe for BC being competitive. During that time, they were winning in Tallahassee. They were beating Florida State! So it’s not like it can’t be done. But at this moment, I feel like the coaching to me remains to be seen. There’s something that BC hasn’t done in a while: develop a reputable quarterback. I haven’t seen that done under Addazio and Spaziani, they haven’t done that in a while. If they’re going to compete in the ACC, they need to do that, and fast.

As someone who has gone through the retirement process and has managed to transition to another career, how did you get through that and what do you think of the NFL’s role in helping players at the end of their time in the league?

DW: Well I think, No. 1, guys are getting more educated whether it be head injuries, taking care of their finances, guys are starting to do those things better. And when you do that, you give yourself options post career. Now in my case, I had a great support group around me. My parents, my wife, my agent. I had a really solid group around me that made sure I was guided in the right direction. I started planning early in my playing career, because I knew that NFL is not for long, so you’ve got to start planning basically as soon as you get in the league. Some guys don’t realize that.

You need to obviously have to be committed to your craft, but also an eye on the future because football is like a vapor. It’s here one minute, gone the next. And you will still have so much of your life to live, that you have to prepare yourself when you’re still in the game. So that’s what I started doing. I started investing in different ventures, and doing media with Sirius XM and local TV in New York. Then I started doing stuff here and there with ESPN. By the time I was done with my career, ESPN reached out to me immediately. It was just a seamless transition. I actually had to put them on the back-burner to make sure that I was ready to go in that direction, and that football was really out of my system. So once the wife was like, ‘Okay, it’s time for you to sit down now,’ then it made my decision a lot easier and I transitioned into media.