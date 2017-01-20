Morning sports update: David Ortiz pumps up Pats Nation with AFC Championship hype video

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Elizabeth Warren will owe a Pennsylvania Senator a case of Sam Adams if the Pats lose on Sunday, while Terry Francona and Theo Epstein reunited at the Boston Marriott Copley Place for the 78th annual Baseball Writers’ Association of America dinner.

David Ortiz wishes Patriots good luck in AFC Championship game: The slugger posted a video of himself in his custom No. 34 “Big Papi” Patriots jersey wishing the team good luck as it prepares to host the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship game this Sunday. (CBS Sports)

#PatriotsNation u ready? Share ur cheer using #LetsHearIt & @bose a chance 2 b on the Jumbotron @ #SB51 ! #OneMore LETS GO PATS. A video posted by David Ortiz (@davidortiz) on Jan 19, 2017 at 3:10pm PST

Local politicians wager beer, food over AFC Championship game: Senators Elizabeth Warren (Massachusetts) and Pat Toomey (Pennsylvania) got things started with a friendly home-state beverage wager. Warren will owe Toomey a box of Sam Adams beer if the Patriots lose, while Toomey will have to gift Warren a case of Penn Pilsner beer if his Steelers lose. (NESN)

Advertisement

Isaiah Thomas misses out on All-Star starter spot due to tiebreaker: The 5-foot-9 point guard lost a tiebreaker to Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan in the revamped All-Star starter selection process, which combines voting from fans, media and players into a formula that determines the starting lineup for both conferences. (Boston.com)

Patriots owner Robert Kraft says Donald Trump will be ‘great’ for the economy: “I think one of the great problems in the country today is the working poor, the middle class, that there hasn’t been growth in income on an equal basis, and I really think the policies he’s going to bring to bear are going to be great for the economic side of America,” said Kraft. (Boston.com)

Bruins Fans Take On Patrice Bergeron In ‘Face-Off Challenge’ At Faneuil Hall: On Thursday, Bruins fans got to experience what it would be like to take a faceoff against an NHL player. (NESN)

Francona, Epstein receive grand ovations at BBWAA dinner: Theo Epstein — who received an ovation 17 seconds shorter than Francona, but who’s counting — reminisced about the Red Sox ownership group that took a chance on a young kid who wasn’t necessarily the ideal candidate to take over as GM of a team, but now that’s helped him build the Chicago Cubs into a winning franchise and establish a great working environment. (CSNNE)