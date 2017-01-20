Robert Kraft wore his sneakers to the presidential inauguration

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Robert Kraft, who was wished luck in the AFC Championship by (then) President-elect Donald Trump at a dinner on Thursday, showed up to the new president’s inauguration on Friday wearing characteristic footwear.

As has become the custom for the owner of the Patriots, he showed up to the Washington D.C. event wearing his Nike sneakers. Kraft, who is a notable advocate of comfy shoes, was flanked by his son (and Patriots president), Jonathan.

