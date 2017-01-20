Tom Brady was asked if he really did call Donald Trump. He wouldn’t say.

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

At a dinner Thursday on the eve of his inauguration, Donald Trump told a crowd of supporters that Tom Brady had “just called … to congratulate us.”

But did the Patriots quarterback (and longtime friend of the new president) really call Trump? Brady himself won’t say.

Tom Brady on Donald Trump "Did I call him? Let's talk about football" pic.twitter.com/Q1RXm1H2sS — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) January 20, 2017

“I don’t have much to say,” he said Friday, when asked about Trump’s statement by reporters during a press conference Friday.

“Did you call him?” a reporter pressed.

“Umm… did I call him?” Brady said to himself.

“He said you did,” the reporter answered. To which Brady replied, “Let’s talk about football.”

Advertisement

Brady then moved on to other questions about Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Patriots quarterback has repeatedly ducked questions about his friendship with Trump, who frequently name-dropped Brady during the campaign.

During a press conference earlier Friday, coach Bill Belichick was also asked about being mentioned during Trump’s speech Thursday night. Belichick also deflected.

“We have a big game,” he said, echoing his similarly terse response when he was last asked about Trump before a game—”Seattle, Seattle, Seattle.”

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Patriots owner Robert Kraft said Trump was a “wonderful friend” and that the newly-inaugurated Republican’s policies would be “great” for the American economy. Trump then shouted out Kraft in the crowd Thursday night and wished the Patriots luck against the Steelers.

Kraft attended Trump’s inaugural ceremonies Friday—wearing his Nike sneakers, as always.