Tom Brady was asked if he really did call Donald Trump. He wouldn’t say.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady listens during a news conference before an NFL football team practice, Wednesday, Jan.18, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots will host the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC championship game on Sunday. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady pictured during a press conference earlier this week. –Elise Amendola / AP
By
3:25 PM

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

At a dinner Thursday on the eve of his inauguration, Donald Trump told a crowd of supporters that Tom Brady had “just called … to congratulate us.”

But did the Patriots quarterback (and longtime friend of the new president) really call Trump? Brady himself won’t say.

“I don’t have much to say,” he said Friday, when asked about Trump’s statement by reporters during a press conference Friday.

“Did you call him?” a reporter pressed.

“Umm… did I call him?” Brady said to himself.

“He said you did,” the reporter answered. To which Brady replied, “Let’s talk about football.”

Advertisement

Brady then moved on to other questions about Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Patriots quarterback has repeatedly ducked questions about his friendship with Trump, who frequently name-dropped Brady during the campaign.

During a press conference earlier Friday, coach Bill Belichick was also asked about being mentioned during Trump’s speech Thursday night. Belichick also deflected.

“We have a big game,” he said, echoing his similarly terse response when he was last asked about Trump before a game—”Seattle, Seattle, Seattle.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Patriots owner Robert Kraft said Trump was a “wonderful friend” and that the newly-inaugurated Republican’s policies would be “great” for the American economy. Trump then shouted out Kraft in the crowd Thursday night and wished the Patriots luck against the Steelers.

Kraft attended Trump’s inaugural ceremonies Friday—wearing his Nike sneakers, as always.

TOPICS: New England Patriots Tom Brady Donald Trump Politics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Get the Globe's updates on the Patriots for free.
Get Point After, delivering Patriots game stats and the inside scoop right to your inbox.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
FILE--Michigan quarterback Tom Brady looks to pass during the spring game, April 18, 1997, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. The fifth-ranked Wolverines play No. 22 Notre Dame on Saturday, Sept. 5, 1998, in the season opener.
New England Patriots
5 things we learned from ESPN's interview with Tom Brady's longtime confidant January 20, 2017 | 4:19 PM
Steelers receiver Antonio Brown lines up against Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler.
New England Patriots
What the Steelers are saying about the Patriots January 20, 2017 | 4:19 PM
Ravens linebacker Zachary Orr announced his retirement, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, after learning he has a congenital spinal condition.
NFL
Ravens linebacker retires at 24 with spinal injury January 20, 2017 | 1:44 PM
Pittsburgh, PA - 10-23-16 - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks for an open receiver during second quarter action. Heinz Field - New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers - 2nd quarter action. (Barry Chin/Globe staff)
New England Patriots
Steelers-Patriots AFC Championship prediction roundup: Don't expect Roger Goodell at party January 20, 2017 | 1:04 PM
Patriots owner Robert Kraft (R) arrives with his son Jonathan Kraft (L) a short time before Donald J. Trump is sworn in as the 45th President of the United States in Washington, DC, 20 January 2017.
New England Patriots
Robert Kraft wore his sneakers to the presidential inauguration January 20, 2017 | 11:36 AM
Bill Belichick oversees the Patriots' practice on Wednesday.
New England Patriots
‘We have a big game’ is Belichick’s response to Trump January 20, 2017 | 10:50 AM
Boston Red Sox's David Ortiz greets New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft before a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
New England Patriots
David Ortiz pumps up Pats Nation with AFC Championship hype video January 20, 2017 | 9:39 AM
Damien Woody signing autographs for fans during his time as a member of the Patriots.
New England Patriots
Former Patriot Damien Woody sounds off on Brady, Belichick and the business of football January 20, 2017 | 9:19 AM
Worker Fred Fletcher, of Norwood, Mass., spray paints finishing touches on an AFC championship logo on the field at Gillette Stadium, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass.
New England Patriots
Boston police warn of fake Patriots playoff tickets January 20, 2017 | 8:12 AM
Isaiah Thomas of the Celtics reacts during the fourth quarter against the Knicks at TD Garden on Jan. 18, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas misses out on All-Star starter spot due to tiebreaker January 20, 2017 | 7:46 AM
Soccer
British man dies at 2022 World Cup stadium site in Qatar January 20, 2017 | 6:53 AM
New Zealand driver Hayden Paddon (R) and co-driver John Kennard sit in their car at the start of the 85th Monte Carlo Rally on January 19, 2017.
Sports News
Spectator killed during 1st stage of Monte Carlo rally race January 20, 2017 | 2:03 AM
FILE - In this Sept. 16, 1984 file photo, New York Jets Mark Gastineau reacts at the end of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in East Rutherford, N.J. Former New York Jets sack-dancing star Mark Gastineau says he is suffering from several health issues caused from years of playing football. The 60-year-old Gastineau says during a radio interview with Pete McCarthy on 710 WOR Radio in New York that he has been diagnosed with dementia, Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File)
NFL
Former Jets star Mark Gastineau says he has several health issues January 19, 2017 | 10:50 PM
Vice President-elect Mike Pence, left, and his wife Karen, second from left, applaud as President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrive for a VIP reception and dinner with donors, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
New England Patriots
Donald Trump gives Robert Kraft a shout-out at inaugural event January 19, 2017 | 9:51 PM
The Olympic and Russian flags being hoisted during the Opening Ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.
Olympics
U.S. Figure Skating President says Russia should be banned from Olympics January 19, 2017 | 5:45 PM
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, left, and businessman Donald Trump, right, applaud on the field before an NFL football game between the Patriots and the New York Jets in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Oct. 21, 2012.
New England Patriots
Robert Kraft says Donald Trump will be 'great' for the economy January 19, 2017 | 5:10 PM
Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount takes questions from reporters in the locker room prior to practice in Foxborough.
New England Patriots
Friendship transcends LeGarrette Blount's abrupt Steelers exit January 19, 2017 | 4:35 PM
Tom Brady recently attended teammate Sebastian Vollmer's Seabass' School of German.
New England Patriots
Gewinnen! Watch Tom Brady attempt to speak German January 19, 2017 | 3:49 PM
LEICESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 8: xxxx competes with xxxx during the Aviva Premiership match between Leicester Tigers and Worcester Warriors at Welford Road on October 8, 2016 in Leicester, England.
New England Patriots
Meet the Twitter-verified athlete also named Tom Brady January 19, 2017 | 3:43 PM
Foxoboro-1/19/02- Patriots QB Tom Brady celebrates 4th quarter touch down against Oakland . -- Library Tag 01202002 National-Foreign
New England Patriots
What if the Patriots never won the Tuck Rule Game? January 19, 2017 | 3:24 PM
NFL
Raiders file papers to move to Las Vegas January 19, 2017 | 1:04 PM
Corey Dillon's efforts helped the Patriots beat the Steelers in the AFC title game in January of 2005.
New England Patriots
Expect another heavyweight fight when Patriots and Steelers kick off January 19, 2017 | 11:14 AM
NBA
TNT to launch 'Players Only' NBA broadcasts featuring ex-players January 19, 2017 | 11:12 AM
Jeff Bagwell spoke with reporters Wednesday after his election to baseball's Hall of Fame.
Boston Red Sox
Jeff Bagwell wound up being Lou Gorman’s worst nightmare January 19, 2017 | 11:03 AM
Tom Brady took the podium Wednesday in the Patriots media room.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady: ‘We have to play our best game of the year’ January 19, 2017 | 10:29 AM
PITTSBURGH, PA - OCTOBER 23: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots and Ben Roethlisberger of the Pittsburgh Steelers embrace before the game at Heinz Field on October 23, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
New England Patriots
Ben Roethlisberger hangs Tom Brady's jersey in his office January 19, 2017 | 8:07 AM
MLB
Bonds, Clemens making slow gains with changing electorate January 19, 2017 | 7:20 AM
Tennis
Djokovic out in 2nd-round upset loss to Istomin in Australia January 19, 2017 | 5:49 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, speaks with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.
New England Patriots
Roethlisberger hoping to play up to Brady's "gold standard" January 19, 2017 | 2:44 AM
Detroit Red Wings center Frans Nielsen (51) scores on Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask (40) in a shootout during an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Detroit. Detroit won 6-5. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Boston Bruins
Bruins blow early 3-goal lead, lose to Red Wings 6-5 in shootout January 18, 2017 | 11:30 PM