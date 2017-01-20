‘We have a big game’ is Belichick’s response to Trump

Bill Belichick oversees the Patriots' practice on Wednesday.
Bill Belichick oversees the Patriots' practice on Wednesday. –AP
By
The Boston Globe
10:50 AM

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

During his Friday press conference, Bill Belichick deflected questions about being mentioned by Donald Trump in a speech the night before Trump’s inauguration as president, dedicating six words to the topic before moving on to talk of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

When Belichick was asked if he’s ever been mentioned by a president-elect in an inauguration speech before, Belichick said, “No.”

When asked what his reaction to that was, he responded, “We have a big game.”’

Read the complete story at BostonGlobe.com.

Don’t have a Globe subscription? Boston.com readers get a 2-week free trial.

Advertisement
TOPICS: New England Patriots Bill Belichick
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Get the Globe's updates on the Patriots for free.
Get Point After, delivering Patriots game stats and the inside scoop right to your inbox.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Boston Red Sox's David Ortiz greets New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft before a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
New England Patriots
David Ortiz pumps up Pats Nation with AFC Championship hype video January 20, 2017 | 9:39 AM
Damien Woody signing autographs for fans during his time as a member of the Patriots.
New England Patriots
Former Patriot Damien Woody sounds off on Brady, Belichick and the business of football January 20, 2017 | 9:19 AM
Isaiah Thomas of the Celtics reacts during the fourth quarter against the Knicks at TD Garden on Jan. 18, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas misses out on All-Star starter spot due to tiebreaker January 20, 2017 | 7:46 AM
Soccer
British man dies at 2022 World Cup stadium site in Qatar January 20, 2017 | 6:53 AM
New Zealand driver Hayden Paddon (R) and co-driver John Kennard sit in their car at the start of the 85th Monte Carlo Rally on January 19, 2017.
Sports News
Spectator killed during 1st stage of Monte Carlo rally race January 20, 2017 | 2:03 AM
FILE - In this Sept. 16, 1984 file photo, New York Jets Mark Gastineau reacts at the end of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in East Rutherford, N.J. Former New York Jets sack-dancing star Mark Gastineau says he is suffering from several health issues caused from years of playing football. The 60-year-old Gastineau says during a radio interview with Pete McCarthy on 710 WOR Radio in New York that he has been diagnosed with dementia, Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File)
NFL
Former Jets star Mark Gastineau says he has several health issues January 19, 2017 | 10:50 PM
Vice President-elect Mike Pence, left, and his wife Karen, second from left, applaud as President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrive for a VIP reception and dinner with donors, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
New England Patriots
Donald Trump gives Robert Kraft a shout-out at inaugural event January 19, 2017 | 9:51 PM
The Olympic and Russian flags being hoisted during the Opening Ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.
Olympics
U.S. Figure Skating President says Russia should be banned from Olympics January 19, 2017 | 5:45 PM
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, left, and businessman Donald Trump, right, applaud on the field before an NFL football game between the Patriots and the New York Jets in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Oct. 21, 2012.
New England Patriots
Robert Kraft says Donald Trump will be 'great' for the economy January 19, 2017 | 5:10 PM
Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount takes questions from reporters in the locker room prior to practice in Foxborough.
New England Patriots
Friendship transcends LeGarrette Blount's abrupt Steelers exit January 19, 2017 | 4:35 PM
Tom Brady recently attended teammate Sebastian Vollmer's Seabass' School of German.
New England Patriots
Gewinnen! Watch Tom Brady attempt to speak German January 19, 2017 | 3:49 PM
LEICESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 8: xxxx competes with xxxx during the Aviva Premiership match between Leicester Tigers and Worcester Warriors at Welford Road on October 8, 2016 in Leicester, England.
New England Patriots
Meet the Twitter-verified athlete also named Tom Brady January 19, 2017 | 3:43 PM
Foxoboro-1/19/02- Patriots QB Tom Brady celebrates 4th quarter touch down against Oakland . -- Library Tag 01202002 National-Foreign
New England Patriots
What if the Patriots never won the Tuck Rule Game? January 19, 2017 | 3:24 PM
NFL
Raiders file papers to move to Las Vegas January 19, 2017 | 1:04 PM
Corey Dillon's efforts helped the Patriots beat the Steelers in the AFC title game in January of 2005.
New England Patriots
Expect another heavyweight fight when Patriots and Steelers kick off January 19, 2017 | 11:14 AM
NBA
TNT to launch 'Players Only' NBA broadcasts featuring ex-players January 19, 2017 | 11:12 AM
Jeff Bagwell spoke with reporters Wednesday after his election to baseball's Hall of Fame.
Boston Red Sox
Jeff Bagwell wound up being Lou Gorman’s worst nightmare January 19, 2017 | 11:03 AM
Tom Brady took the podium Wednesday in the Patriots media room.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady: ‘We have to play our best game of the year’ January 19, 2017 | 10:29 AM
PITTSBURGH, PA - OCTOBER 23: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots and Ben Roethlisberger of the Pittsburgh Steelers embrace before the game at Heinz Field on October 23, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
New England Patriots
Ben Roethlisberger hangs Tom Brady's jersey in his office January 19, 2017 | 8:07 AM
MLB
Bonds, Clemens making slow gains with changing electorate January 19, 2017 | 7:20 AM
Tennis
Djokovic out in 2nd-round upset loss to Istomin in Australia January 19, 2017 | 5:49 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, speaks with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.
New England Patriots
Roethlisberger hoping to play up to Brady's "gold standard" January 19, 2017 | 2:44 AM
Detroit Red Wings center Frans Nielsen (51) scores on Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask (40) in a shootout during an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Detroit. Detroit won 6-5. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Boston Bruins
Bruins blow early 3-goal lead, lose to Red Wings 6-5 in shootout January 18, 2017 | 11:30 PM
BOSTON, MA - JANUARY 18: Derrick Rose #25 of the New York Knicks drives against Marcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics during the first half at TD Garden on January 18, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Boston Celtics
Derrick Rose powers slumping Knicks past Celtics 117-106 January 18, 2017 | 10:20 PM
Pawtucket;12-26-06; A statue of the Paw Sox mascot looms in front of McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket. Tom Herde/Globe Staff 07pawtucket SLUG: 07pawtucket 3 of 9 CREDIT: Tom Herde/ Globe Staff CAPTION: A statue of the Paw Sox mascot looms in front of McCoy Stadium, home of the Pawtucket Red Sox, the Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox.
Boston Red Sox
PawSox are talking about a new site for stadium January 18, 2017 | 9:08 PM
New England Patriots running back James White (28) celebrates his touchdown catch with Martellus Bennett, left, during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Houston Texans, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
New England Patriots
Martellus Bennett is remaining himself during playoff run January 18, 2017 | 8:52 PM
Jerry Remy.
Boston Red Sox
NESN re-signs Jerry Remy to a multiyear contract January 18, 2017 | 7:59 PM
Black & White Daily -- 1990: MONTREAL EXPOS OUTFIELDER TIM RAINES ROUNDS SECOND BASE DURING THE EXPOS VERSUS SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS GAME AT CANDLESTICK PARK IN SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA. -- Library Tag 03292002 Baseball 2002
MLB
Hall of Fame voters got it right January 18, 2017 | 7:32 PM
FILE - In this March 6, 2006, file photo, Houston Astros' Jeff Bagwell warms up before facing Washington Nationals in the first inning of spring training baseball in Kissimmee, Fla. Bagwell and Tim Raines are likely to be voted into baseball's Hall of Fame on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, when Trevor Hoffman and Ivan Rodriguez also could gain the honor. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
MLB
Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines, Ivan Rodriguez elected to Hall of Fame January 18, 2017 | 6:10 PM
Lady Gaga performs during the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Grand Palais in Paris on November 30, 2016.
NFL
NFL says Lady Gaga not banned from talking Trump at Super Bowl January 18, 2017 | 4:05 PM