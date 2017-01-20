‘We have a big game’ is Belichick’s response to Trump
During his Friday press conference, Bill Belichick deflected questions about being mentioned by Donald Trump in a speech the night before Trump’s inauguration as president, dedicating six words to the topic before moving on to talk of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
When Belichick was asked if he’s ever been mentioned by a president-elect in an inauguration speech before, Belichick said, “No.”
When asked what his reaction to that was, he responded, “We have a big game.”’
