What the Steelers are saying about the Patriots

"They don't ever see their owners. We see our owners every single day."

Steelers receiver Antonio Brown lines up against Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler.
Steelers receiver Antonio Brown lines up against Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler. –AP Photo/Jared Wickerham
4:19 PM

As the Patriots prepare to face the Steelers in the AFC Championship Game with hopes of securing the seventh Super Bowl appearance of the Belichick-Brady era, it’s worth taking note of what Pittsburgh’s team has been saying about their New England counterparts this week.

After Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, with some help from wide receiver Antonio Brown, got the chatter about the title game off to a heated start, the quotes got more complimentary as kickoff approached.

Here are a few quotes from the Steelers talking about the Patriots this week:

Ben Roethlisberger

On Julian Edelman’s comments about Antonio Brown’s Facebook live video:

I don’t think I need to speak much. We’ve got the trophies out there. We’ve got owners that I think are the best in the business. They’re family to us and I think that if you talk to his owner he would say the same thing about the Rooneys. Anybody in here or in the football world or regular world that know the Rooneys know what they are, what they stand for and it’s a blessing to call them family.

They don’t ever see their owners. We see our owners every single day. And I think it’s just a blessing to know that they care about us and that’s one of the reasons we want to go win.

On Tom Brady signing a jersey for him:

I was very appreciative.

I hate that those things get taped and [heard] because it wasn’t meant for that. I have it hanging in my office. I have a lot of respect for him; I think that’s very well known. I think he’s one of, if not the greatest, quarterbacks of all time. It’s been an honor to play against him, to call him a competitor, and so I put it up in my office with the likes of the Marinos and Elways and Kellys and things like that.

On Malcolm Butler:

Well, I mean if you start putting rankings on things then you’re going to slight certain people and elevate others. I think that he’s a very, very good corner that I’m going to have to be aware of where he is, and I think that’s as good of a compliment as I can pay someone is that I’m going to keep my eye on him.

Antonio Brown

On Malcolm Butler:

I have a lot of respect for him. He is a follow-type corner. He is going to be there. I am excited about having that opportunity.

On the Patriots’ secondary as a whole:

Those guys use their hands. They play to the ball. They are a great group. They work together. Bill Belichick is a great coach. He has developed some great schemes to help those guys, and it puts them in perfect position. Butler finishes to the ball. He puts hands on you like no other. We are up for the challenge.

Ross Cockrell

On the Patriots’ receivers:

As a group they’re a very productive unit. They are a group who does all the little things well. They block, they run well after the catch, they get open versus man and zone coverage. They’re a smart, intelligent group. So we know that we’re going to be in for a fight. It’s going to be a lot of hard work trying to cover these guys, especially for extended periods of time.

Mike Mitchell

On Tom Brady:

He’s going to get a lot of respect and attention from us. He deserves it. But the way they beat you is it’s usually a full team effort. If you look at their Houston game, that was special teams, defense and then the offense kind of caught their stride late in the game.

For us it obviously is going to be minimizing his role late in the game by trying to get pressure on him, but it’s going to be a full team effort. We’re going to need our special teams to win the field-position battle and make plays. We’re going to need the offense to score points, possess the ball, keep Tom Brady off the field. And then our defense, we’re going to have to stand up when our number’s called.

