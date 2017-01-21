Patriots vs. Steelers: Breaking down the key matchups for the AFC championship game

Who has the edge?

Ben Roethlisberger and Tom Brady will take center stage in the AFC championship game on Sunday in Foxborough, Mass.
Ben Roethlisberger and Tom Brady will take center stage in the AFC championship game on Sunday in Foxborough, Mass. –The Associated Press
By
BARRY WILNER
AP,
7:00 AM

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Matchups for the AFC championship game Sunday between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots:

___

When the Steelers (13-5) have the ball:

Pittsburgh’s best chance — some would say its only chance — is to get its big three of QB Ben Roethlisberger (7), RB Le’Veon Bell (26) and All-Pro WR Antonio Brown (84) going from the start and never stopping. Bell has come up with enormous performances in his first two playoffs games, rushing for 167 yards vs. Miami and 170 against Kansas City. His patience to find a hole and then his burst through it, combined with slick moves and power, make him the perfect postseason back.

Advertisement

The offensive line, led by C Maurkice Pouncey (53) and RG David DeCastro (66), has been stout in its run blocking and will need to continue that as the Patriots attempt to neutralize Bell. LB Dont’a Hightower (54) and DT Malcom Brown (90) could be keys against Bell.

Brown is the NFL’s most dangerous offensive threat (and Facebook video poster). If CB Malcolm Butler (21), FS Devin McCourty (32) and a pass rush featuring a bunch of players, including the emerging Trey Flowers (98), can disconnect Roethlisberger to Brown, the Steelers are in trouble.

A standout against the Chiefs was TE Jesse James (81) over the middle and Pittsburgh will need similar contributions. It also must get into the end zone rather than settle for field goals.

___

When the Patriots (15-2) have the ball

It always starts with Tom Brady (12) for New England. He comes off a so-so (for him) performance against Houston, which will motivate the four-time Super Bowl champion even more.

Even without Rob Gronkowski, Brady doesn’t have a problem finding targets: WRs Julian Edelman (11), Danny Amendola (80), Chris Hogan (15) and newcomer Michael Floyd (14). Plus TE Martellus Bennett (88), who has capably filled Gronk’s roles. It will be critical for Pittsburgh to create pressure on Brady with the pass rush from LBs James Harrison (92), Lawrence Timmons (94) and Bud Dupree (48). If Brady gets time, it could mean a long night for CB Artie Burns (25) and S Sean Davis (28), both rookies, and the rest of the secondary.

Advertisement

New England’s stout ground game behind LeGarrette Blount (29), Dion Lewis (33) and James White (28) gets a boost from an unheralded blocking unit led by RT Marcus Cannon (61) and C David Andrews (60). If the Steelers can’t make the Patriots an unbalanced attack, they likely are doomed.

___

Special Teams

Pittsburgh’s Chris Boswell (9) set a league mark with six field goals last week. Oddly, his 21 made FGs during the season were the fewest among the remaining kickers. But Boswell has seven postseason field goals.

Brown (84) can be a force on punt returns, but otherwise the Steelers aren’t, uh, special on special teams. P Jordan Berry (4) ranked 17th in net average.

Veteran K Stephen Gostkowski (3) is among the NFL’s most reliable in all situations. He also still recalls missing a PAT in the conference championship game last year.

P Ryan Allen (6) ranked seventh in net average and the coverage squads are solid. New England is unafraid of using Edelman or Amendola on punt runbacks. Coverage man Matthew Slater (18) is an All-Pro.

___

Coaching

Mike Tomlin has seen his Steelers develop from a defense-first team — what else would they have in the home of the Steel Curtain? — to an explosive, offense-oriented club. Extremely popular with his players, he’s taken Pittsburgh to the playoffs in seven of his 10 seasons in charge and is 1-1 in Super Bowls.

Tomlin’s teams tend to be streaky and resilient. His strengths are in getting his players to peak at the right time, and his aggressiveness.

Advertisement

Still, his resume pales in comparison to Bill Belichick’s. Another AFC title in the Patriots’ sixth straight trip to the conference championship game would get him to a seventh Super Bowl. No coach has managed that. A fifth NFL championship would be a record in the Super Bowl era.

Belichick’s strength in these matchups is finding ways to diminish the contributions of an opponent’s most dangerous weapon. The likelihood is he’ll concentrate on stopping Bell, who can control the clock and the tempo with his runs.

___

Intangibles

Brady would love to stick it to the NFL for the “Deflategate” suspension. New England also is going for several Super Bowl-era records.

Pittsburgh hasn’t won a title since the 2008 season, and is on quite a roll with nine straight victories, five on the road — though nowhere as tough as Foxborough.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

TOPICS: New England Patriots
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Get the Globe's updates on the Patriots for free.
Get Point After, delivering Patriots game stats and the inside scoop right to your inbox.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Fred Fletcher, field superintendent, applies the finishing touches to the logo at Gillette stadium in Foxborough where the New England Patriots will host the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday in the AFC Championship game.
New England Patriots
Patriots vs. Steelers: The stats, streaks and spread for the AFC title game January 21, 2017 | 7:00 AM
Boston, MA - 1/20/2017 - (3rd period) Chicago Blackhawks right wing Marian Hossa (81) scores the game winning goal late in the third period. The Boston Bruins host the Chicago Blackhawks at TD Garden. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Kevin Dupont, Topic: 21Bruins-Blackhawks, LOID: 8.3.1328617327.
Boston Bruins
Bruins lose to Blackhawks 1-0 on Marian Hossa's late goal January 20, 2017 | 9:56 PM
Tom Brady and Ben Roethlisberger shake hands.
New England Patriots
Brady-Roethlisberger IX: A look back at the star QBs' career matchups January 20, 2017 | 5:34 PM
FILE--Michigan quarterback Tom Brady looks to pass during the spring game, April 18, 1997, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. The fifth-ranked Wolverines play No. 22 Notre Dame on Saturday, Sept. 5, 1998, in the season opener.
New England Patriots
5 things we learned from ESPN's interview with Tom Brady's longtime confidant January 20, 2017 | 4:19 PM
Steelers receiver Antonio Brown lines up against Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler.
New England Patriots
What the Steelers are saying about the Patriots January 20, 2017 | 4:19 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady listens during a news conference before an NFL football team practice, Wednesday, Jan.18, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots will host the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC championship game on Sunday. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
New England Patriots
Tom Brady was asked if he really did call Donald Trump January 20, 2017 | 3:25 PM
Ravens linebacker Zachary Orr announced his retirement, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, after learning he has a congenital spinal condition.
NFL
Ravens linebacker retires at 24 with spinal injury January 20, 2017 | 1:44 PM
Pittsburgh, PA - 10-23-16 - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks for an open receiver during second quarter action. Heinz Field - New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers - 2nd quarter action. (Barry Chin/Globe staff)
New England Patriots
AFC Championship prediction roundup: Don't expect Goodell at party January 20, 2017 | 1:04 PM
Patriots owner Robert Kraft (R) arrives with his son Jonathan Kraft (L) a short time before Donald J. Trump is sworn in as the 45th President of the United States in Washington, DC, 20 January 2017.
New England Patriots
Robert Kraft wore his sneakers to the presidential inauguration January 20, 2017 | 11:36 AM
Bill Belichick oversees the Patriots' practice on Wednesday.
New England Patriots
‘We have a big game’ is Belichick’s response to Trump January 20, 2017 | 10:50 AM
Boston Red Sox's David Ortiz greets New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft before a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
New England Patriots
David Ortiz pumps up Pats Nation with AFC Championship hype video January 20, 2017 | 9:39 AM
Damien Woody signing autographs for fans during his time as a member of the Patriots.
New England Patriots
Damien Woody on Brady's aura, Belichick's first Patriots training camp and business of football January 20, 2017 | 9:19 AM
Worker Fred Fletcher, of Norwood, Mass., spray paints finishing touches on an AFC championship logo on the field at Gillette Stadium, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass.
New England Patriots
Boston police warn of fake Patriots playoff tickets January 20, 2017 | 8:12 AM
Isaiah Thomas of the Celtics reacts during the fourth quarter against the Knicks at TD Garden on Jan. 18, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas misses out on All-Star starter spot due to tiebreaker January 20, 2017 | 7:46 AM
Soccer
British man dies at 2022 World Cup stadium site in Qatar January 20, 2017 | 6:53 AM
New Zealand driver Hayden Paddon (R) and co-driver John Kennard sit in their car at the start of the 85th Monte Carlo Rally on January 19, 2017.
Sports News
Spectator killed during 1st stage of Monte Carlo rally race January 20, 2017 | 2:03 AM
FILE - In this Sept. 16, 1984 file photo, New York Jets Mark Gastineau reacts at the end of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in East Rutherford, N.J. Former New York Jets sack-dancing star Mark Gastineau says he is suffering from several health issues caused from years of playing football. The 60-year-old Gastineau says during a radio interview with Pete McCarthy on 710 WOR Radio in New York that he has been diagnosed with dementia, Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File)
NFL
Former Jets star Mark Gastineau says he has several health issues January 19, 2017 | 10:50 PM
Vice President-elect Mike Pence, left, and his wife Karen, second from left, applaud as President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrive for a VIP reception and dinner with donors, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
New England Patriots
Donald Trump gives Robert Kraft a shout-out at inaugural event January 19, 2017 | 9:51 PM
The Olympic and Russian flags being hoisted during the Opening Ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.
Olympics
U.S. Figure Skating President says Russia should be banned from Olympics January 19, 2017 | 5:45 PM
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, left, and businessman Donald Trump, right, applaud on the field before an NFL football game between the Patriots and the New York Jets in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Oct. 21, 2012.
New England Patriots
Robert Kraft says Donald Trump will be 'great' for the economy January 19, 2017 | 5:10 PM
Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount takes questions from reporters in the locker room prior to practice in Foxborough.
New England Patriots
Friendship transcends LeGarrette Blount's abrupt Steelers exit January 19, 2017 | 4:35 PM
Tom Brady recently attended teammate Sebastian Vollmer's Seabass' School of German.
New England Patriots
Gewinnen! Watch Tom Brady attempt to speak German January 19, 2017 | 3:49 PM
LEICESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 8: xxxx competes with xxxx during the Aviva Premiership match between Leicester Tigers and Worcester Warriors at Welford Road on October 8, 2016 in Leicester, England.
New England Patriots
Meet the Twitter-verified athlete also named Tom Brady January 19, 2017 | 3:43 PM
Foxoboro-1/19/02- Patriots QB Tom Brady celebrates 4th quarter touch down against Oakland . -- Library Tag 01202002 National-Foreign
New England Patriots
What if the Patriots never won the Tuck Rule Game? January 19, 2017 | 3:24 PM
NFL
Raiders file papers to move to Las Vegas January 19, 2017 | 1:04 PM
Corey Dillon's efforts helped the Patriots beat the Steelers in the AFC title game in January of 2005.
New England Patriots
Expect another heavyweight fight when Patriots and Steelers kick off January 19, 2017 | 11:14 AM
NBA
TNT to launch 'Players Only' NBA broadcasts featuring ex-players January 19, 2017 | 11:12 AM
Jeff Bagwell spoke with reporters Wednesday after his election to baseball's Hall of Fame.
Boston Red Sox
Jeff Bagwell wound up being Lou Gorman’s worst nightmare January 19, 2017 | 11:03 AM
Tom Brady took the podium Wednesday in the Patriots media room.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady: ‘We have to play our best game of the year’ January 19, 2017 | 10:29 AM
PITTSBURGH, PA - OCTOBER 23: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots and Ben Roethlisberger of the Pittsburgh Steelers embrace before the game at Heinz Field on October 23, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
New England Patriots
Ben Roethlisberger hangs Tom Brady's jersey in his office January 19, 2017 | 8:07 AM