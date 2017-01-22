David Ortiz posted a video with Jose Bautista at the AFC Championship

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Just like they were rivals in baseball’s American League East, David Ortiz and Jose Bautista back rival teams in football. And both were in attendance for the Patriots-Steelers AFC Championship Game.

The recently retired Ortiz posted an Instagram video showing himself supporting the Patriots, and Bautista wearing Steelers gear:

About to have some steelers on the grill haha☠️….don't u f**k with patriot nation💪🏿 A video posted by David Ortiz (@davidortiz) on Jan 22, 2017 at 3:18pm PST