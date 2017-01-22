David Ortiz posted a video with Jose Bautista at the AFC Championship
Bautista and Ortiz have rival rooting interests.
Just like they were rivals in baseball’s American League East, David Ortiz and Jose Bautista back rival teams in football. And both were in attendance for the Patriots-Steelers AFC Championship Game.
The recently retired Ortiz posted an Instagram video showing himself supporting the Patriots, and Bautista wearing Steelers gear:
