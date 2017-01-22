Michael Floyd among the Patriots’ inactives in the AFC Championship Game
Malcolm Mitchell returns to the Patriots lineup to face the Steelers.
After being acquired in December, Michael Floyd has had an up and down tenure with the Patriots. And the former Cardinals wideout will not factor for his new team in the AFC Championship Game against the Steelers.
Replacing Floyd in the lineup will be Patriots rookie receiver Malcolm Mitchell, who returns after missing several weeks.
For the Steelers, Ben Roethlisberger will face the New England defense without tight end Ladarius Green.
Here’s the full inactive list for the Patriots:
