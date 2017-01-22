Here’s the opening Super Bowl LI betting line
Vegas likes the Patriots.
With the Super Bowl LI matchup officially set, oddsmakers have taken an initial crack at the betting line. So far, they think it will be another Patriots win.
According to Bookmaker.EU, the Patriots are favored in the early projection:
Patriots will open as 3-point favorites over the Falcons, per Bookmaker.EU
— Ben Volin (@BenVolin) January 23, 2017
The Falcons enter the Super Bowl following a 44-21 victory over the Packers in the NFL Championship Game. In the AFC title game, the Patriots defeated the Steelers, 36-17.
