Patriots fans unsurprisingly chanted ‘Where is Roger?’ during the AFC Championship Game

As the Patriots rumbled to the seventh Super Bowl appearance of the Belichick-Brady era against the Steelers on Sunday, fans took a moment to call out their favorite opponent: NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

In a chant that was loud enough inside Gillette Stadium to be heard on the television broadcast, Patriots fans asked, “Where is Roger?”

Goodell attended the NFC Championship Game in Atlanta earlier in the day. It was his second straight week in Atlanta watching the Falcons. The commissioner hasn’t been back to watch the Patriots at home since the Deflategate controversy.