Tom Brady posts high school photo on Instagram before Steelers game: ‘I’m playing for you today’

New England Patriots quarterback and Instagram newcomer Tom Brady posted a photo with a message for fans, friends, and family before Sunday night’s AFC Championship against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“My family, my friends, my teammates, my coaches, Pats nation, my schools, our fans… I’m playing for you today,” Brady wrote, adding his apparently favorite phrase in all caps: “LET’S GO.”

By the looks of it, the photo appears to be from Brady’s days playing football at Junipero Serra High School in San Mateo, California.