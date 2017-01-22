Tom Brady posts high school photo on Instagram before Steelers game: ‘I’m playing for you today’

By
11:15 AM

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

New England Patriots quarterback and Instagram newcomer Tom Brady posted a photo with a message for fans, friends, and family before Sunday night’s AFC Championship against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“My family, my friends, my teammates, my coaches, Pats nation, my schools, our fans… I’m playing for you today,” Brady wrote, adding his apparently favorite phrase in all caps: “LET’S GO.”

By the looks of it, the photo appears to be from Brady’s days playing football at Junipero Serra High School in San Mateo, California.

Advertisement
TOPICS: New England Patriots Tom Brady
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Get the Globe's updates on the Patriots for free.
Get Point After, delivering Patriots game stats and the inside scoop right to your inbox.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
NBA
Spurs coach Popovich blasts President Trump January 22, 2017 | 10:24 AM
Emergency officials respond to a false alarm at the hotel where the Pittsburgh Steelers were staying Sunday morning.
New England Patriots
Police arrest Boston man for pulling fire alarm at Steelers hotel January 22, 2017 | 10:04 AM
Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler during the second half of the AFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Texans at Gillette Stadium on Jan. 14, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.
NFL
Meet the low-cost contributors on each of the NFL's final four January 22, 2017 | 7:00 AM
Malcolm Butler will be one the Patriots' defensive backs charged with slowing down Steelers receiver Antonio Brown.
New England Patriots
Unconventional Preview: Patriots and Steelers have plenty of history, but it hasn't been much of a rivalry January 21, 2017 | 11:13 PM
Boston Celtics
Lillard, McCollum carry Portland to OT win over Boston January 21, 2017 | 9:11 PM
Fred Fletcher, field superintendent, applies the finishing touches to the logo at Gillette stadium in Foxborough where the New England Patriots will host the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday in the AFC Championship game.
New England Patriots
Patriots vs. Steelers: The stats, streaks and spread for the AFC title game January 21, 2017 | 7:00 AM
Ben Roethlisberger and Tom Brady will take center stage in the AFC championship game on Sunday in Foxborough, Mass.
New England Patriots
Patriots vs. Steelers: Breaking down the key matchups January 21, 2017 | 7:00 AM
Boston, MA - 1/20/2017 - (3rd period) Chicago Blackhawks right wing Marian Hossa (81) scores the game winning goal late in the third period. The Boston Bruins host the Chicago Blackhawks at TD Garden. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Kevin Dupont, Topic: 21Bruins-Blackhawks, LOID: 8.3.1328617327.
Boston Bruins
Bruins lose to Blackhawks 1-0 on Marian Hossa's late goal January 20, 2017 | 9:56 PM
Tom Brady and Ben Roethlisberger shake hands.
New England Patriots
Brady-Roethlisberger IX: A look back at the star QBs' career matchups January 20, 2017 | 5:34 PM
FILE--Michigan quarterback Tom Brady looks to pass during the spring game, April 18, 1997, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. The fifth-ranked Wolverines play No. 22 Notre Dame on Saturday, Sept. 5, 1998, in the season opener.
New England Patriots
5 things we learned from ESPN's interview with Tom Brady's longtime confidant January 20, 2017 | 4:19 PM
Malcolm Butler will be one the Patriots' defensive backs charged with slowing down Steelers receiver Antonio Brown.
New England Patriots
What the Steelers are saying about the Patriots January 20, 2017 | 4:19 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady listens during a news conference before an NFL football team practice, Wednesday, Jan.18, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots will host the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC championship game on Sunday. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
New England Patriots
Tom Brady was asked if he really did call Donald Trump January 20, 2017 | 3:25 PM
Ravens linebacker Zachary Orr announced his retirement, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, after learning he has a congenital spinal condition.
NFL
Ravens linebacker retires at 24 with spinal injury January 20, 2017 | 1:44 PM
Pittsburgh, PA - 10-23-16 - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks for an open receiver during second quarter action. Heinz Field - New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers - 2nd quarter action. (Barry Chin/Globe staff)
New England Patriots
AFC Championship prediction roundup: Don't expect Goodell at party January 20, 2017 | 1:04 PM
Patriots owner Robert Kraft (R) arrives with his son Jonathan Kraft (L) a short time before Donald J. Trump is sworn in as the 45th President of the United States in Washington, DC, 20 January 2017.
New England Patriots
Robert Kraft wore his sneakers to the presidential inauguration January 20, 2017 | 11:36 AM
Bill Belichick oversees the Patriots' practice on Wednesday.
New England Patriots
‘We have a big game’ is Belichick’s response to Trump January 20, 2017 | 10:50 AM
Boston Red Sox's David Ortiz greets New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft before a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
New England Patriots
David Ortiz pumps up Pats Nation with AFC Championship hype video January 20, 2017 | 9:39 AM
Damien Woody signing autographs for fans during his time as a member of the Patriots.
New England Patriots
Damien Woody on Brady's aura, Belichick's first Patriots training camp and business of football January 20, 2017 | 9:19 AM
Worker Fred Fletcher, of Norwood, Mass., spray paints finishing touches on an AFC championship logo on the field at Gillette Stadium, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass.
New England Patriots
Boston police warn of fake Patriots playoff tickets January 20, 2017 | 8:12 AM
Isaiah Thomas of the Celtics reacts during the fourth quarter against the Knicks at TD Garden on Jan. 18, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas misses out on All-Star starter spot due to tiebreaker January 20, 2017 | 7:46 AM
Soccer
British man dies at 2022 World Cup stadium site in Qatar January 20, 2017 | 6:53 AM
New Zealand driver Hayden Paddon (R) and co-driver John Kennard sit in their car at the start of the 85th Monte Carlo Rally on January 19, 2017.
Sports News
Spectator killed during 1st stage of Monte Carlo rally race January 20, 2017 | 2:03 AM
FILE - In this Sept. 16, 1984 file photo, New York Jets Mark Gastineau reacts at the end of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in East Rutherford, N.J. Former New York Jets sack-dancing star Mark Gastineau says he is suffering from several health issues caused from years of playing football. The 60-year-old Gastineau says during a radio interview with Pete McCarthy on 710 WOR Radio in New York that he has been diagnosed with dementia, Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File)
NFL
Former Jets star Mark Gastineau says he has several health issues January 19, 2017 | 10:50 PM
Vice President-elect Mike Pence, left, and his wife Karen, second from left, applaud as President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrive for a VIP reception and dinner with donors, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
New England Patriots
Donald Trump gives Robert Kraft a shout-out at inaugural event January 19, 2017 | 9:51 PM
The Olympic and Russian flags being hoisted during the Opening Ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.
Olympics
U.S. Figure Skating President says Russia should be banned from Olympics January 19, 2017 | 5:45 PM
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, left, and businessman Donald Trump, right, applaud on the field before an NFL football game between the Patriots and the New York Jets in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Oct. 21, 2012.
New England Patriots
Robert Kraft says Donald Trump will be 'great' for the economy January 19, 2017 | 5:10 PM
Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount takes questions from reporters in the locker room prior to practice in Foxborough.
New England Patriots
Friendship transcends LeGarrette Blount's abrupt Steelers exit January 19, 2017 | 4:35 PM
Tom Brady recently attended teammate Sebastian Vollmer's Seabass' School of German.
New England Patriots
Gewinnen! Watch Tom Brady attempt to speak German January 19, 2017 | 3:49 PM
LEICESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 8: xxxx competes with xxxx during the Aviva Premiership match between Leicester Tigers and Worcester Warriors at Welford Road on October 8, 2016 in Leicester, England.
New England Patriots
Meet the Twitter-verified athlete also named Tom Brady January 19, 2017 | 3:43 PM
Foxoboro-1/19/02- Patriots QB Tom Brady celebrates 4th quarter touch down against Oakland . -- Library Tag 01202002 National-Foreign
New England Patriots
What if the Patriots never won the Tuck Rule Game? January 19, 2017 | 3:24 PM