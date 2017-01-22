Watch LeGarrette Blount carry the Steelers defense on his back
He scored on the next play.
After a quiet start to the game, LeGarrette Blount willed the Patriots to a second half touchdown with a true display of power.
Taking a handoff from Tom Brady, Blount refused to get tackled, carrying multiple Steelers as he kept his feet driving forward. After 18 impressive yards, Blount finally went down at the one-yard line.
On the next play, he hammered in another Patriots touchdown:
.@LG_Blount carrying the ENTIRE PIT defense with him.
And he gets the TD on the next play! #PITvsNE #NFLPlayoffs https://t.co/CBgc5sYiDw
