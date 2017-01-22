Watch LeGarrette Blount carry the Steelers defense on his back

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

After a quiet start to the game, LeGarrette Blount willed the Patriots to a second half touchdown with a true display of power.

Taking a handoff from Tom Brady, Blount refused to get tackled, carrying multiple Steelers as he kept his feet driving forward. After 18 impressive yards, Blount finally went down at the one-yard line.

On the next play, he hammered in another Patriots touchdown:

.@LG_Blount carrying the ENTIRE PIT defense with him. And he gets the TD on the next play! #PITvsNE #NFLPlayoffs https://t.co/CBgc5sYiDw — NFL (@NFL) January 23, 2017