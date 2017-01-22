Watch: Martellus Bennett celebrated a Super Bowl berth by dancing with the Patriots cheerleaders

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Knowing that he will be going to his first Super Bowl, Martellus Bennett was in a mood to dance.

The Patriots tight end, who has experienced more success in his first season in New England than in the rest of his NFL career combined prior to the 2016 season, picked up some pom-poms and started to dance with the Patriots’ cheerleaders.

Here’s video of Bennett dancing to Whitney Houston’s “I wanna dance with somebody.”