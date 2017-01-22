Watch: Martellus Bennett celebrated a Super Bowl berth by dancing with the Patriots cheerleaders
Definitely a Whitney Houston fan.
Knowing that he will be going to his first Super Bowl, Martellus Bennett was in a mood to dance.
The Patriots tight end, who has experienced more success in his first season in New England than in the rest of his NFL career combined prior to the 2016 season, picked up some pom-poms and started to dance with the Patriots’ cheerleaders.
Here’s video of Bennett dancing to Whitney Houston’s “I wanna dance with somebody.”
.@MartysaurusRex just wants to have fun 😂#NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/njTCMY8sOk
— NFL (@NFL) January 23, 2017
Advertisement
Get the Globe's updates on the Patriots for free.
Get Point After, delivering Patriots game stats and the inside scoop right to your inbox.